The Best Halloween Costumes for Men That Will Arrive in Time: Ken from 'Barbie', 'The Last of Us' and More

By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 8:37 AM PDT, October 16, 2023

Celebrate spooky season with these costumes inspired by this year's best shows and movies, plus timeless classics.

Halloween is just two weeks away — and getting your Halloween costume now is the best way to avoid throwing together a last-minute spooky look. Rather than dressing up as a vampire or a basketball player for the third year in a row, you need to shop now for the best men's Halloween costumes so you can be prepared come October 31. 

To help inspire your look for house parties and more spooky season festivities, we've rounded up some of the best Halloween costumes that you can get on Amazon.

For film fanatics, we've found the iconic Kenough hoodie from Barbie and Miles Morales' jumpsuit from the latest Spiderman. If you're been bingeing HBO shows all year like the rest of us pop culture fanatics, put together outfits inspired by Succession's Kendall Roy or Joel from The Last of Us. And if you prefer to stick to a classic Halloween costume, check out our favorite alien and Grim Reaper costumes that are always a hit.

Below, shop our top 13 men's costumes that will arrive in time for Halloween 2023. 

NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie

NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie
Amazon

NUFR I Am Kenough Hoodie

Keep it cozy this Halloween with a best-selling "I Am Kenough" hoodie from the Barbie movie.

$18 $17

With Coupon

Shop Now

Superhero Spandex Costume

Superhero Spandex Costume
Amazon

Superhero Spandex Costume

You won't be able to climb walls in this Miles Morales suit, but you'll still look pretty cool.

MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat

MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat
Amazon

MOERDENG Men's Relaxed Fit Utility Coat

It's pretty easy to replicate Joel from The Last of Us' look — just pair this utility jacket with some worn-out jeans.

Spooktacular Creations Unisex Skeleton Jumpsuit

Spooktacular Creations Unisex Skeleton Jumpsuit
Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Unisex Skeleton Jumpsuit

Whether you're going for the Donnie Darko reference or just want a comfy and easy costume, this hoodie jumpsuit has got you covered.

Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult
Amazon

Grim Reaper Halloween Costume with Glowing Red Eyes for Adult

This Grim Reaper costume comes with a flowing black robe, faceless hood, gloves, belt, glasses with glowing red eyes and a toy scythe.

Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult
Amazon

Toloco Inflatable Alien Costume Adult

Hilarious and only slightly spooky, this inflatable alien costume is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any Halloween party.

$40 $38

With Coupon

Shop Now

Disguise Mens Mario Costume

Disguise Mens Mario Costume
Disguise

Disguise Mens Mario Costume

If you're a fan of the latest Super Mario Bros Movie, this easy Halloween costume will have you looking like Mario in no time. Plus, you can dress up and coordinate with Princess Peach. 

$53 $46

Shop Now

waystar ROYCO Hat

waystar ROYCO Hat
Amazon

waystar ROYCO Hat

Just add sunglasses, business-casual attire and boom — you're one of the Roys from Succession.

Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult
Amazon

Spooktacular Creations Men Burrito Costume Adult

If your favorite part of Halloween is the snacks, this burrito costume is sure to satisfy.

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume
Amazon

Men’s Flight Pilot Adult Costume

Original Top Gun fans and new film lovers alike will love this fighter pilot costume, just add stainless steel dog tags and sunglasses.

$36 $29

With Coupon

Shop Now

Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket

Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket
Amazon

Elvis - Mens Floral Jacquard Dress Suit Jacket

A funky suit jacket is a must-have for an Elvis-inspired outfit—just add hair gel and you'll be ready to hit the dance floor on Halloween night.

$60 $57

With Coupon

Shop Now

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit
Amazon

Squid Game Adult Triangle Guard Jumpsuit

We're giving the 'green light' to this Squid Game-inspired jumpsuit.

$55 $36

Shop Now

Nickelodeon Ninja Turtles Adult Michelangelo Costume

Nickelodeon Ninja Turtles Adult Michelangelo Costume
Amazon

Nickelodeon Ninja Turtles Adult Michelangelo Costume

This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume includes a mask, shell, jumpsuit and shoe covers.

$71 $31

Shop Now

Find more costume ideas, Halloween decor, trick-or-treat needs and more festive fun in our Halloween 2023 Shopping Guide.  

