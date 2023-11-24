Building LEGO sets can be just as magical for adults as it is for kids. Because LEGOs are some of the most popular toys on the market, they make great holiday gifts. Even better, LEGO launched its Black Friday sale today, so you can stock up and save on presents for the entire family.

Shop the LEGO Black Friday Sale

Now through Monday, November 27, the LEGO Black Friday sale is offering up to 40% off building kits and Advent calendars along with special offers on sets for all ages and interests. From Star Wars and Marvel to Harry Potter and Sonic the Hedgehog, there are discounts on nearly 200 products.

With the holidays fast approaching, staying on top of your gift list can quickly become overwhelming. Whether shopping for yourself or your little one, this Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale should be your first stop when looking for LEGO sets.

Builders, get ready. Below, we've rounded up the best LEGO Black Friday 2023 deals to shop this weekend.

The Razor Crest LEGO The Razor Crest Recreate Star Wars: The Mandalorian with this LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector's Series biggest-ever model of The Razor Crest. The kit features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber. $600 $420 Shop Now

Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition LEGO Hogwarts Express – Collectors' Edition Enter the Wizarding World with this iconic and impressive LEGO replica model of the Hogwarts Express. The model train set can be set in motion with a lever on top of the engine to make it rock with the mesmerizing movement of a steam train. $500 $400 Shop Now

The Child LEGO The Child Baby Yoda has a posable head, ears and mouth, to turn the Child’s head for a different look and pose the ears for a variety of expressions. $90 $72 Shop Now

Hulkbuster LEGO Hulkbuster Recreate Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War action. Within the dark red armor and strategically positioned golden plates lies a spacious cockpit. The set also includes an information plate and a Tony Stark minifigure. $550 $385 Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 LEGO LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar 2023 Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds. $45 $36 Shop Now

BTS Dynamite LEGO BTS Dynamite This set is modeled after the Dynamite music video with a disco, a record store and an ice cream truck. It comes with figurines for all seven superstar BTS members. $100 $80 Shop Now

Loop Coaster LEGO Loop Coaster The functional and gravity-driven LEGO roller coaster comes with a train and a boarding station with opening barriers and a control panel. Lower the bars to secure the rider minifigures into the roller coaster carriages. Then release the brake to send the train to the foot of the elevator lift. $400 $300 Shop Now

