As many of us transition our wardrobes for the colder season ahead, it's not just our warm-weather clothing that needs to take a break, but also our footwear. Say goodbye to your flip flops and Birkenstocks and make room on your shoe rack for the fall's most stylish boots, including styles from Dr. Martens, Blundstone, Clarks, and Timberland.

A good pair of fall boots are versatile enough to wear from the office to your weekend adventures. Style isn't the only factor to consider when picking out your footwear, but also durability and comfort. Keeping up with the fall's outdoor activities, like apple picking, nature walks, and bonfires, requires a boot that can stand up to a bit more wear and tear. This season, give your footwear collection a well-deserved refresh with comfortable men's boots that can be worn every day.

Whether you're looking for the perfect boots to wear to work or need something for the impending rain and snow, we've found the most popular styles in 2022. You'll want to choose a style with materials that are best suited for the weather conditions in your area, so we've included waterproof boots as well as leather and suede styles.

Save yourself the legwork and shop our top picks for men's fall footwear below.

Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boots Amazon Blundstone Classic Chelsea Boots Blundstone boots will hold up during your wildest outings as they were originally created for those living in the Australian outback. They are made with a superior quality, but they're also comfortable and extremely on trend this season. $220 $168 Buy Now

Crown Vintage Glory Chelsea Boots DSW Crown Vintage Glory Chelsea Boots The Chelsea boot is a classic and versatile look that can be easily paired with casual outfits or the clothes you pick for a night on the town. Pick the brown suede above for a matte finish or choose their leather option for a subtle sheen. $60 Buy Now

Clarks Wallabee Chukka Boot Amazon Clarks Wallabee Chukka Boot Stitched with a moccasin-style toe, these popular chukka boots in maple suede from Clarks are currently being sold with an almost 50% off discount. They also come in brown and black options if you're comfortable paying the full price. $160 $84 Buy Now

Dr. Martens 1460 Boot Amazon Dr. Martens 1460 Boot If you want a sturdy pair of boots, Dr. Martens are a high-quality option that will stand the test of time. Not only are they super durable, they are stylish and have cushioned soles for comfortable all-day wear. $170 Buy Now

Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers DSW Timberland Graydon High-Top Sneakers Prefer sneakers? These high-tops are a mix of the classic Timberland boots with a sneaker sole. Made out of leather featuring a dark high top, they give off the illusion of a boot while still having the flexibility of more athletic footwear. $90 Buy Now

Timberland Pro Direct Attach Work Boot DSW Timberland Pro Direct Attach Work Boot It's rare you see work boots on construction workers and in fashion magazines, but these classic Timberlands do just that. While they're made to withstand a hard day of work, they can also be easily dressed up with the right clothing. $140 Buy Now

Dr. Martens Bonny Boot Amazon Dr. Martens Bonny Boot It's the Dr. Martens air-cushioned sole we all love, but in Chukka boot form. These boots have air-comfort technology in the soles, so you don't have to worry about unnecessary foot aches while breaking them in. $90 Buy Now

UGG Neumel Chukka Boot Amazon UGG Neumel Chukka Boot UGGs are one of the most popular footwear styles this fall. Offered in the tradition chestnut color, there are also 8 other color options, all including the super-soft UGG lining we've come to love. $140 Buy Now

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot Amazon Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot For a more retro hiker look, the K-6 boot are low-profile enough to wear anywhere, but the waterproofed full-grain leather is ultra durable and the grippy Vibram sole will give you traction on any slippery surface. $220 Buy Now

