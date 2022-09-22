As we get ready to shift our wardrobes, it's not a bad idea to start shopping for a lightweight fall jacket that you can use to transition into the impending cooler weather. As the days get chilly, they are also interspersed with pouring rain, wind and a whole other slew of unpredictable forecasts. The fall weather can be fickle, and dressing for it can be challenging, especially for men. If your go-to uniform is shorts and a t-shirt, but you find yourself shivering in that late night chill, a lightweight jacket is the perfect layer.

Whether you're shopping or preparing your work wardrobe for the new season, it is important to consider a jacket's comfort and durability. This year, we're shopping different styles from an everyday denim jacket to water-resistant windbreakers available at retailers like Amazon, Nike, Abercrombie and Levi's.

Below, shop our favorite lightweight men's jackets for fall 2022.

Varsity Bomber Jacket Abercrombie & Fitch Varsity Bomber Jacket Abercrombie's classic varsity bomber jacket is made with a soft faux wool-blend fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette to take on those fall walks. $160 Buy Now

Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket Banana Republic Banana Republic Bomber Sweater Jacket This beautifully-crafted sweater will help you take on your next adventure in comfort and style. A cardigan that looks like a bomber is made out of warm Merino wool with a zip front closure. $200 $63 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Just Dropped Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets and Outerwear

The 12 Best Men's Sneakers on Sale to Wear This Fall

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Fall 2022

UGG Boots & Slippers Are Up to 50% Off at Amazon Just In Time for Fall

The Best Fall Fashion Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

14 Fall Boots Under $100 We Can't Wait to Wear

Walmart Sale: Major Fall Savings on Beauty, Home, Tech and More

The 20 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022

Shop Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon for Fall 2022

The Best Deals on Fall Wedding Guest Outfits at Nordstrom Rack

The Best Running Shoes for Men — Fall 2022