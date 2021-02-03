Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new haircare line is here! The actress' first beauty brand, Anomaly, is now available to shop at Target.

The White Tiger star announced the exciting news on Instagram last week, stating, "I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves."

Anomaly offers clean, vegan haircare products packaged in bottles made from 100% plastic trash. Anomaly's Instagram page gave a sneak peek of the bottles with the caption, "Less spent on packaging. More spent on superior formula."

The collection includes eight shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and hair mask products. Anomaly is centered on combining quality, sustainability and affordability with high-performance formulas, priced at $5.99 each, for everyone.

“In the campaign that we do for Anomaly, it’s natural everyday beauty,”Chopra Jonas told WWD. “Not the blown-out, silky hair. It’s all kinds of hair, everyone’s hair. It’s every gender. It’s every color. It’s every kind. That is the idea of Anomaly, that all of us are anomalies.”

Anomaly joins a great lineup of celebrity beauty brands available at Target, including Taraji P. Henson's TPH haircare, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and fashion designer Jason Wu's new makeup line.

Shop Anomaly at Target below.

Anomaly Dry Shampoo Target Anomaly Dry Shampoo Formulated with rice starch and tea tree oil, this dry shampoo cleanses and adds volume to the hair without leaving a white cast. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask Target Anomaly Deep Conditioning Treatment Mask Give your dry or damaged hair some love by nourishing it with this deep conditioning mask. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Gentle Shampoo Target Anomaly Gentle Shampoo A shampoo made from grapefruit and rosemary extract that's gentle on the scalp and hair, while helping to remove oil and product build-up. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Hydrating Shampoo Target Anomaly Hydrating Shampoo The aloe vera-and-coconut oil blend of this shampoo boosts hydration without weighing the hair down. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo Target Anomaly Clarifying Shampoo This charcoal and eucalyptus shampoo helps clarify and detoxify the scalp and hair and remove build-up. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Smoothing Conditioner Target Anomaly Smoothing Conditioner The Smoothing Conditioner is ideal for dry, frizzy hair. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Volume Conditioner Target Anomaly Volume Conditioner A conditioner formulated with bamboo and rice water to bring lift and fullness to flat-looking hair. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

Anomaly Shine Conditioner Target Anomaly Shine Conditioner A conditioner you need for dull-looking hair. Murumuru butter and jojoba oil will help add gloss and shine. $6 AT TARGET Buy Now

