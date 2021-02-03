Priyanka Chopra's Haircare Brand Is Available at Target -- Shop It Now
Priyanka Chopra Jonas' new haircare line is here! The actress' first beauty brand, Anomaly, is now available to shop at Target.
The White Tiger star announced the exciting news on Instagram last week, stating, "I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years...what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between...and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves."
Anomaly offers clean, vegan haircare products packaged in bottles made from 100% plastic trash. Anomaly's Instagram page gave a sneak peek of the bottles with the caption, "Less spent on packaging. More spent on superior formula."
The collection includes eight shampoo, conditioner, dry shampoo and hair mask products. Anomaly is centered on combining quality, sustainability and affordability with high-performance formulas, priced at $5.99 each, for everyone.
“In the campaign that we do for Anomaly, it’s natural everyday beauty,”Chopra Jonas told WWD. “Not the blown-out, silky hair. It’s all kinds of hair, everyone’s hair. It’s every gender. It’s every color. It’s every kind. That is the idea of Anomaly, that all of us are anomalies.”
Anomaly joins a great lineup of celebrity beauty brands available at Target, including Taraji P. Henson's TPH haircare, Jessica Alba's Honest Beauty and fashion designer Jason Wu's new makeup line.
Shop Anomaly at Target below.
