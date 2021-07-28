Shopping

Shop the Best Deals Under $50 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By Marisa Runyon‍
Nordstrom deals under $50
Nordstrom

Finally! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 is LIVE and open to all shoppers. For weeks, only Nordy Club members and Nordstrom cardholders had early access to the best Nordstrom deals of the year, but now the sale is wide open, which means the deep discounts are gonna go fast. 

This is the sale fashion and beauty editors have been waiting for all year. And when a sale as big as the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale comes along, sometimes there are just too many amazing deals. Luckily for you, the ET Style editors have spent hours digging deep into each and every category to find you not only the best deals, but the best deals on a budget. We've found deals perfect to prep for going back to school, for getting back into the office or stepping out on campus. There are discounts on fall fashion, activewear,luxury home goodsbeauty and a whole lot more. Don't forget, as soon as this year's sale ends, these items return to their regular prices, so be sure to fill your cart with deals from your favorite brands while you can. 

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale runs from July 28 through August 8, and trust us when we tell you these deals will go FAST. So take advantage of the shopping work we've done -- OK, we admit, it was fun -- and jump right into these deals.

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals on anniversary sale items under $50 that you can shop or add to your cart right now from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Need help? Check out ET Style's picks for the best deals so far at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale's Best Deals Under $50: 

Nordstrom
Palo Santo Smudge Sticks & Ocean Essential Oil Set
Get a fresh start this fall with this calming set from Campo. It comes with Palo Santo smudge sticks and essential oils imported from Ecuador. 
$26 (REGULARLY $39)
Nordstrom
Alo Real Sports Bra
This Alo longline sports bra has four-way stretch. 
$45 (REGULARLY $72)
Nordstrom
Free People City Vibes Oversize T-Shirt
Extra-loose and extra-long, this sassy t-shirt was made for summer 2021. 
$30 (REGULARLY $48)
Nordstrom
Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal
If you're not used to wearing dress shoes again, the low heel on these adorable daisy print mules from Chinese Laundry will ease you into dressing up for the office again.
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Nordstrom
Quay Australia Audacious Cat Eye Sunglasses
Cat eye sunglasses will never go out of style. 
$43 (REGULARLY $65)
Nordstrom
BP Button Fly Mom Jeans
These Mom jeans have an elevated look with their soft black shade of denim and exposed button fly. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Nordstrom
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker
The Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is rarely on sale, so hurry and grab a pair! 
$40 (REGULARLY $60)
Nordstrom
Zella Hybrid Tech Commuter Pants
If you're heading back to the office, make sure you wear comfortable pants. These pants from Zella are made for that situation.  
$50 (REGULARLY $79)
Nordstrom
BP. Comfy Joggers
The need for loungewear is not going to go away anytime soon, stock up on these aptly named Comfy Joggers from Nordstrom's brand, BP.
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Nordstrom
Malin + Goetz Votive Candle Set
A candle set featuring three votive candles in moody scents including Dark Rum, Cannabis and Leather.
$42 ($60 VALUE)
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
The popular Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings are an absolute must-buy. With almost 600 reviews, these Kate Spade Earrings speaks for itself.
$16 (REGULARLY $32)
Nordstrom
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
The ET Style editors snapped up this highly-rated bra during last year's Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, and we can report that it lives up to the hype. It's perfect under a t-shirt. 
$45 (REGULARLY $68)
Nordstrom
OHOM Ui Mug & Warmer Set
Whether you're headed back into the office or working from home, this mug and warmer set will become a must-have for your workspace. A special charger uses magnetic induction energy to heat up the metallic layering on the bottom of the coffee mug keeps your beverage warm for each and every sip.
$50 (REGULARLY $75)
Nordstrom
Open Edit Faux Leather Trousers
Pair these smart, vegan leather trousers with anything from blazer or printed blouse to a simple tee for a put-together look. 
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash
The Facial Fuel cleanser is a fan favorite, thanks to the refreshing gel formula that removes dirt, excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. 
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
Nordstrom
BP Kora Lug Chelsea Boot
The lug sole gives a trend-forward update to this classic Chelsea boot. 
$50 (REGULARLY $80)
Nordstrom
Vero Moda Chaddie Floral Long Sleeve Ruched Minidress
A seasonless dress to add to your closet. Perfect for wearing with strappy sandals now and over-the-knee boots when the seasons change. 
$46 (REGULARLY $69)
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings
It's hard to beat the price on these Faux Leather Leggings from Nordstrom. They're a favorite from this this year's sale. 
$35 (REGULARLY $59)
Nordstrom
BP Sleepy Head Pajamas
Snap up a set of these soft, jersey pajamas before the sale ends. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Nordstrom
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong
If you're looking for a seamless look, the Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong is exactly what you need.
$15 (REGULARLY $25)
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Pocket Bike Shorts
At this price, you might want to grab these Zella bike shorts while you can!
$30 (REGULARLY $49)
Nordstrom
Nike Sportswear French Terry Shorts
French terry shorts are so soft and comfy for everyday wear. 
$30 (REGULARLY $40)

