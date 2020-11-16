Shopping

Meghan Markle's Mother Denim Jeans Are Up to 50% Off Now

By Amy Sheridan
Meghan Markle jeans
Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's fall sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.

A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.

Meghan Markle in Mother jeans at Invictus Games 2017

Meghan Markle in Mother Denim jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Shop the Mother Denim sale. 

Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans. 

The Rascal Ankle Fray
Mother
Mother The Rascal Ankle Fray
Mother
The Rascal Ankle Fray
Mother
The Rascal Ankle Fray are Mother's bright blue over dyed version of straight pants. 
REGULARLY $228
The High Waisted Looker Ankle
Mother
Mother The High Waisted Looker Ankle
Mother
The High Waisted Looker Ankle
Mother
The High Waisted Looker Ankle jean is the best-selling Mother high-rise skinny in a dark blue jean wash.
REGULARLY $248
The Tomcat
Mother
Mother The Tomcat
Mother
The Tomcat
Mother
The Tomcat jean by Mother features a high-rise and straight fit with a button fly in bright white.
REGULARLY $208
The Tripper Chew
Mother
Mother The Tripper Chew
Mother
The Tripper Chew
Mother
The Tripper Chew by Mother are high-waisted with a relaxed fit, destroyed detailing and a chewed up hem.
REGULARLY $278
The Stunner Ankle Fray
Mother
Mother The Stunner Ankle Fray
Mother
The Stunner Ankle Fray
Mother
The Stunner Ankle Fray Mother jean is super stretchy, slim fit with a button fly.
REGULARLY $238
The Looker Ankle
Mother
Mother The Looker Ankle
Mother
The Looker Ankle
Mother
Mother's Looker Ankle. is their best selling skinny jean in a light blue denim wash.
REGULARLY $238
The Weekender Fray
Mother
Mother Weekender Fray
Mother
The Weekender Fray
Mother
The Weekender Fray denim jeans are a classic flare jean cut along the hem with a dreamy vintage blue wash.
ORIGINALLY $258
The Slouch Cutoff
Mother
Mother The Slouch Cutoff
Mother
The Slouch Cutoff
Mother
The Slouch Cutoff by Mother is a super on trend tie dye crop tee.
REGULARLY $95
ADRIANA DRESS
Banjanan
Mother Denim ADRIANA DRESS
Mother Denim
ADRIANA DRESS
Banjanan
This Adriana dress from Banjanan boasts ruffles and drawstrings on shoulders, tiered skirt and side pockets. 
REGULARLY $281
The Vagabon Mini Fray
Mother
Mother Vagabond Mini Fray
Mother
The Vagabon Mini Fray
Mother
Act now to get the Mother Vagabond Mini Fray denim skirt at 50% off, while supplies last.
ORIGINALLY $228
The High Waisted Rascal Ankle Slit Flip
Mother
Mother The High Waisted Rascal Ankle Slit Flip
Mother
The High Waisted Rascal Ankle Slit Flip
Mother
The Mother High Waisted Rascal Ankle Slit Flip is a high rise jean with a straight leg with a unique flip and fray at the bottom hem.
REGULARLY $248
MOTHER X I AM A VOTER. Socks
Mother
MOTHER X I AM A VOTER Socks
MOTHER
MOTHER X I AM A VOTER. Socks
Mother
$5 from the purchase of every MOTHER x I AM A VOTER socks sold on motherdenim.com will go towards I am a voter until Dec. 31.

