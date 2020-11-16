Meghan Markle's Mother Denim Jeans Are Up to 50% Off Now
Meghan Markle's Mother skinny jeans are currently on sale as part of Mother Denim's fall sale event. Mother Denim is offering up to up to 50% off on a range of clothing styles with new items added, including the distressed pair the royal wore back in 2017 at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.
Since she was spotted in the jeans, the Looker Ankle Fray in Love Gun has sold out multiple times. Now, you can score it for under $160 (regularly $228). Plus, don't forget to check out other on-sale items on the website -- more jeans, graphic tee designs, jumpsuits, dresses and more.
A discount code is not needed and prices are already marked. Ground shipping is free on orders over $50. Mother is a brand beloved by fashion's biggest style stars and celebrities alike for its cool, elevated take on denim and casual wear.
Check out ET Style's top picks, including Meghan's jeans.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best 231 Christmas Gifts at Amazon
Oprah's Favorite Things: Shop Oprah's Pick of Fashion Gifts on Amazon
Walmart Black Friday: Shop the 77 Best Deals We've Found
Meghan Markle's Favorite Beauty, Skincare, Makeup and Hair Products
The Best Black Friday Deals - Macy's, Target, Fitbit, Samsung & More
Oprah's Favorite Things Is Here! Shop Oprah's Holiday Picks on Amazon
Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Are Loving These Earrings from Cuyana
Meghan Markle's DL1961 Skinny Jeans for Under $68 at the Amazon Sale
Coach Sale: Shop 50% Off Sale Items and Free Shipping
Oprah’s Favorite Things for People Who Love To Entertain
Kate Spade Sale: Save 75% Off Handbags, Wallets, Clothes Shoes & More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Get Up to 80% Off on Uggs, TOMS, Cole Haan & More
Nordstrom Sale: Take Up to 70% Off Marchesa, Gucci, Tory Burch, Givenchy and More