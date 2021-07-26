Issa Rae has always been reserved when it comes to talking about her love life, so it's no surprise she was able to pull off a private wedding ceremony with her fiancé, Louis Diame!

On Monday morning, the Insecure star unveiled her secret nuptials on Instagram with several stunning photos by Lauren Fair of her "Impromptu photo shoot." In the photos, Rae is wearing a custom Vera Wang light ivory strapless sweetheart neckline ballgown with hand-placed Chantilly lace accented by hand-sewn crystal beading and a light ivory chapel length veil with hand-placed Chantilly lace.

"My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed," the star teased in her caption. "C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody's Husband."

That somebody is Rae's longtime love, who fans have long speculated asked the writer to marry him after she was featured on an Essence magazine cover, showing the 36-year-old actress-writer wearing a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger. While Rae never confirmed the engagement, her co-stars, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji, told ET's Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards that they were thrilled for her.

"We're very excited for her," Orji expressed, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

Orji, who plays Rae's on-screen best friend, Molly, on Insecure, revealed that "the reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?' That was the reaction."

Fans and celebrity friends alike shared their congratulations for the bride and groom in Rae's comments, with stars like A Black Lady Sketch Show's Ashley Nicole Black writing, "You’re always stunning, but that picture of you with that lady’s husband has the most glow. Congrats!"

Joanna Simkin, Rae's makeup artist for the special day, wrote, "Love you two so much. The most magical day, and so honored to witness all of the beauty and love. You two are the most beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Vera Wang replied to Simkin, complimenting the artist on Rae's "beautiful makeup," to which Simkin similarly praised the dressmaker on Rae's gorgeous gown.

Wang revealed Rae's reception look on her Instagram page, posting a photo of the bride in a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe plunging V-neck A-line gown with a layered tulle skirt accented by a dramatic front slit.

Rae's frequent collaborators Prentice Penny and Natasha Rothwell both commented Rae's post with several emojis, with the latter adding that it was all "so amazing." We love supportive friends!

ET has reached out to Rae's rep for comment.

