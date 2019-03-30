Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Co-Stars Open Up About Her Engagement (Exclusive)

Issa Rae's Insecureco-stars have nothing but love for her.

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Rae was engaged to longtime boyfriend Louis Diame after her Essence magazine cover was released, showing the actress wearing a gorgeous sparkler on her ring finger. ET has reached out to Rae's rep for comment.

While Rae has yet to confirm the engagement, her co-stars, Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji, told ET's Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards that they are thrilled for her.

"We're very excited for her," Orji expressed, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."

Orji, who plays Rae's on-screen best friend Molly, revealed that "the reaction was all the same, like, 'You out here in these streets getting married, boo!?' That was the reaction."

All three of the actors were in attendance at the 50th annual awards ceremony, where their show received eight nominations including Outstanding Comedy Show, Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Show for Rae and Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series, among others.

