Issa Rae's character, Issa Dee, is in a bit of a love triangle -- or square -- this season on Insecure, but Yvonne Orji, who plays Molly on the show, has some love life advice for her onscreen BFF.

"I honestly think that Issa Dee could make it work with any one of those guys. It's just which Issa, and which version of those guys, right?" she shared during an interview with ET's Courtney Tezeno on Monday. "I think Lawrence (Jay Ellis) now would be phenomenal. I also think you don't get Lawrence now until you get heartbreak Lawrence and like, chlamydia Lawrence.

"He had to get it out of his system. I guess that's what guys do. They just get their hurt out of their system," she joked of Lawrence's not-so-safe sex after his and Issa's breakup. "And then they go to church. It's a whole circle of life."

As for Issa's other option, Daniel (Y'lan Noel), Orji seems a little less impressed. "Daniel is cool, but remember when Daniel was a knight in shining armor? It was just like, he can do no wrong! Then you saw his insecurities," Orji noted. "But I still think Issa could have been good for him, but Issa's like, 'I can't be good for you when I'm trying to be good for myself right now.' It's just all timing because hoe phase Issa wasn't right for Daniel, and when Daniel was trying to be serious, she was in a hoe phase."

Nanceford, aka Nathan (Kendrick Sampson), meanwhile, has been ghosting Issa. "Nanceford, also known as the Nathan navy, I think he inspires her to be a different version of herself. It's also they don't have that history. With Daniel, it was like he was an Achilles D," she said. "But Nanceford is new. He's just new. Everything that comes with new is like you're discovering and it's the excitement of discovery. That's why when he ghosts. it's kind of jarring. It's like, 'I let you in because you said all the right things, did all the right things and we were growing and I was learning. Now you're gone.'"

Orji joked that if she ever found out a guy was ghosting her, it would be over. "I'll burn the whole house down," she cracked. "Stop yourself, turn the fire on. I never liked you. Who are you? What's your name?"

"You mess around with me once and you don't exist. You no longer exist to me, so die!" she confessed with a laugh. Lucky for Orji -- or for her boyfriend, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho -- she's in a very loving, communicative relationship.

"I knew that he was very different than anyone I've talk to, to even get to the conversations of him being the one. It was like something attracted us, like our spirits. It was like, not even the physical," she shared of their romance, admitting that they're "still discovering" why they're such a good match. "But there was something. He was reading a book called The Meaning of Marriage before we even met."

On Insecure, Orji's character, Molly, is a little less lucky in love. Earlier this season, Molly found out that her ex, Dro (Sarunas J. Jackson), is expecting a baby with his wife, Candice (Gabrielle Dennis) -- but that might just be enough for Molly to be done with Dro for good.

"When she finds out that Candice is pregnant, it is jarring. It's like, 'So I was really wasting my time creating this fantasy with Dro. It was never going to happen because he was never going to leave his wife. Now I'm, like, back to square one,'" Orji said. "I think we're done with Dro, for Molly's sake."

Molly does have a new love interest on the horizon, with someone she at first didn't consider, Andrew (Alexander Hodge). "I do think that Andrew could be the one to let her pull back the layers and allow her to be free at last," Orji predicted. "Thank God almighty."

The season three finale of Insecure airs Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

