Tamera Mowry-Housley didn't mean to anger the BeyHive!

ET's Courtney Tezeno and Jason Carter spoke with The Real co-host on the red carpet at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Saturday, where she opened up about getting some heat from Beyonce's legion of fans.

"I was really confused," said Mowry-Housley -- who won Outstanding Talk Series with the Real ladies at the awards show. "I just asked for some gum!"

On an episode of The Real last week, the Sister, Sister star reminisced about being "charmed" by JAY-Z while meeting him at a premiere for The Nutty Professor years earlier. "He wasn't with Beyonce at the time, and I wasn't dating anybody and when I met him," she said at the time. "I was like 'Oh my God that’s JAY-Z!' I was like, 'Can I have some gum?' And he gave me some gum."

Queen Bey's fans were not happy, quickly taking to social media to troll Mowry-Housley with bee emojis. As the former child star told ET on Saturday, she has nothing but respect for the superstar couple.

"I'm a huge fan of Beyonce! Beyonce is a huge fan of The Real, and yeah, that's all it was. I never meant any harm!" she explained.

Mowry-Housley's Real co-host, Loni Love, couldn't help but have a little fun with the situation. "Look, JAY-Z is here tonight to get the President's Award. If I see him on the red carpet, I'm going to ask him for some gum!" she cracked.

