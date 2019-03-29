Shangela brought the house down with her Beyonce tribute at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night -- and as she told ET on the red carpet ahead of the show, Queen Bey has a very special place in her heart.

"My first drag number I ever did was Beyonce 'Single Ladies' in 2009," she dished to ET's Denny Directo. "Fast forward 10 years, and here I am in a room where she's gonna be honored and I'm also co-hosting the live auction tonight. It's just phenomenal. I'm putting a read on it!"

Bey and her husband, JAY-Z, were honored with the Vanguard Award at the event for their work advocating for the LGBTQ community. Though Shangela appeared cool, calm and collected before performing a Beyonce medley in front of the superstar, she joked to ET that it was her night to get a collaboration in the works.

"Oh, don't think I don't know, OK! I already got a game plan, and I can get close," she said. "Now, I'm not gonna get that close, because I saw security can take you down... but it's amazing for me to be in the room this night."

OMG. @itsSHANGELA IS PERFORMING A BEYONCÉ MEDLEY IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ AT THE #GLAADAWARDS. pic.twitter.com/VNS0oGurxF — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

Shangela already seems to have won over Lady Gaga, after co-starring with her in A Star Is Born. "Honey, I don't have the direct cell, but I got a way by the way by the way kind of way so I definitely posted on Instagram [for her birthday]. I tagged her, and I sent her love, for sure," she revealed of sending Mother Monster birthday love, adding that she's been inspired to focus more on TV and film lately.

"[I'm on] the Star Is Born album. I'm 'French Dialogue,' that's me. And [I'm] on Ariana [Grande's] new album," Shangela raved, explaining that she just happened to "stop by" the studio when Grande was there, and ended up giving the singer some ideas. "After I heard 'NASA,' I was like, 'Oh, I love it and I can't wait, 'cause in... the drag version'... Next thing you know, it's on the track, so yay!"

Though Shangela never secured a win on her three seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, between her appearance in A Star is Born and on Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next album, she's had one heck of a year.

"This entire awards season this year has been nonstop. It's amazing. It's like a dream come true," she told ET. "I'm from Paris, Texas, and to be out here in Hollywood and red carpets and Lady Gaga, GLAAD Awards, it's just phenomenal."

"I always knew that I was very thankful and I wanted to go out there and make the most of any opportunity that I had, and doing the work has led me to this moment today, so I'm so thrilled," she added.

It's been a "groundbreaking" year. "[I'm the] first queen to be able to go to the Oscars and walk the red carpet, the first drag queen to be on an album with Ariana Grande and to also be a part of a movie like A Star Is Born," Shangela said. "It's so great."

