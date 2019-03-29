With a few more feathers, Gwyneth Paltrow could fly away!

The 46-year-old actress showed up to the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, and her blouse looked like something out of Elton John's closet! The Peter Pilotto style had multi-colored ostrich feathers starting from the shoulders and going down the arms that matched the prints on her silk top. The style-savvy star completed the look with Peter Pilotto high-waisted gray slacks and strappy heels.

Paltrow took the stage at the awards ceremony to present an award and also posed with the Love, Simon cast, who were the winners of the Outstanding Film - Wide Release honor.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

Gwyneth Paltrow poses with cast and crew of 'Love, Simon,' winners of the Outstanding Film - Wide Release award, during the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for GLAAD

The Iron Man star's friends, Beyonce and JAY-Z, were also at the event and Paltrow was later seen leaving the power couple's party with husband Brad Falchuk helping her down some stairs.

Splash News

Beyonce and JAY-Z accepted the prestigious Vanguard Award at the ceremony. Here's a look at the songstress' emotional speech:

RELATED CONTENT:

Gwyneth Paltrow Denies She's 'Becky With the Good Hair' After Amber Rose Calls Her Out

Beyonce Reveals She Lost Her Uncle to HIV During GLAAD Awards Speech

Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Birthday Messages for Both Brad Falchuk and Ex Chris Martin

Related Gallery