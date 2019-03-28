Even in a room filled with stars, Beyonce and JAY-Z shine bright and bold.

The couple stepped out for the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, where they skipped the red carpet press line but made their way through the crowd of seated stars to their table, shaking hands and smiling along the way. Beyonce stunned in a tuxedo wrap dress, while JAY-Z dressed to the nines in a blush pink tuxedo jacket.

The music royalty turned out for the big night to accept the prestigious Vanguard Award, but had a super fun evening before ever taking the stage.

Before taking the stage to accept the award, famed drag performer Shangela took the stage to deliver an absolutely flawless performance of a medley of Beyonce's most iconic hits, and the music superstar was absolutely loving it.

OMG. @itsSHANGELA IS PERFORMING A BEYONCÉ MEDLEY IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ AT THE #GLAADAWARDS. pic.twitter.com/VNS0oGurxF — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

Fans in the audience took to social media to share a glimpse of the stunning musical extravaganza, which Beyonce danced and clapped along from her seat the whole time.

After the appearance, the "Formation" songstress and her husband even gave a standing ovation.

The pair later took the stage to accept the Vanguard award, and Beyonce got emotional while dedicating the award to her uncle Johnny, "the most fabulous gay man I have ever met," who she said "live his truth and was brave and unapologetic at a time when this country wasn't as accepting."

"Witnessing his battle with HIV was one of the most painful experiences I've ever lived," Beyonce said as her voice cracked with emotion and her husband placed his hand supportively on her arm.

"I'm hopeful that his struggled served to open pathways for other young people to live more freely," she continued. "LGBTQI rights are human rights."

"To choose who you love is your human right. How you identify and see yourself is your human right. Who you make love to and take that ass to Red Lobster is your human right," she added, to a roaring cheer from the crowd.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z accept their Vanguard GLAAD Media Award. (2/2)#glaadawardspic.twitter.com/KTxYOywPwc — Raymond Braun (@raymondbraun) March 29, 2019

Previous Vanguard Award honorees include Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Taylor, Whoopi Goldberg, Antonio Banderas, Drew Barrymore, Janet Jackson, Demi Lovato, Eric McCormack, Josh Hutcherson and Patricia Arquette.

Earlier this week, Beyonce stole the spotlight once again when she turned out for Diana Ross' star-studded 75th birthday, and serenaded the Motown icon with an unexpected performance of "Happy Birthday." Check out the video below to see more.

