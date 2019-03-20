Andy Cohen is receiving a big honor at the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards.

The Watch What Happens Live! host will be honored with the Vito Russo Award at the 30th annual awards ceremony in New York City on May 4. His longtime friend, Sarah Jessica Parker, will be by his side to present the award to him.

The Vito Russo Award is presented to an openly LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance. The Award is named for Vito Russo, a founder of GLAAD and celebrated ACT UP activist, who pushed open the door for news and entertainment industries to include LGBTQ performers and stories. Previous recipients include Samira Wiley, Anderson Cooper, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie O’Donnell, Tom Ford and Billy Porter, among others.

GLAAD previously announced that Beyoncé and JAY-Z will receive the Vanguard Award and that Sean Hayes will be given the Stephen F. Kolzak. Madonna also becomes the first woman ever to receive GLAAD’s Advocate for Change Award.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28 at The Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.

Cohen, meanwhile, recently became a first-time father. The Bravo star welcomed his baby, son Benjamin, via surrogate on Feb. 4, and hasn't stopped sharing updates and photos of his tiny tot.

On Wednesday, the proud father posted a photo of baby Benjamin in his "first overalls." "He looks like a literal doll," Cohen captioned the sweet snap.

For more on Cohen and his bundle of joy, watch below.

