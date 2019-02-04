Andy Cohen is officially a dad!

The 50-year-old television personality welcomed his first child via surrogate on Monday, and announced the happy news to fans with a sweet black and white photo on his Instagram page, showing him cradling his newborn baby boy against his chest with an ecstatic smile.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," Cohen captioned the pic. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

Cohen announced he was going to be a father last December on his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," Cohen emotionally revealed. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."

During CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show, he revealed he was having a baby boy to his co-host and good friend, Anderson Cooper.

"And, I got to tell you something, I cannot wait to meet this boy," he said. "I think he’s going to have a nice Semitic head of hair. I'm so excited. I think about nothing else."



"I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," he continued. "And, then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything's possible. I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with. I turned 50 this year, and it takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this time."

Late last month, he celebrated with an epic Real Housewives-filled baby shower, which reunited nearly 50 Housewives from the seven franchises. Kyle Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Vicki Gunvalson (Real Housewives of Orange County), Ramona Singer (Real Housewives of New York City), NeNe Leakes (Real Housewives of Atlanta), and Teresa Giudice (Real Housewives of New Jersey) hosted and organized the event.

He also celebrated with another A-list shindig that included Cooper, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker.

ET spoke to Cohen last April, when he talked about taking big steps in his life after turning 50, specifically, becoming a dad.

"I think that the rest of what I need to do is all personal. You know, settling down with someone, you know, now that I'm where I wanna be professionally I think I can relax and kind of set up the rest of my life," he shared.

"I think one of the unfair things about being a man is that you don't have... the clock is not ticking in the way that it is for women who wanna have kids, and it's just not fair," he added. "If I decided that I wanted to start a family right now, I could do it and it's so much harder for a woman who wants to have her own kids."

