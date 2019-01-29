Andy Cohen's baby boy is definitely loved!

Days after celebrating his soon-to-be child with a baby shower filled with nearly 50 Real Housewives stars and John Mayer in Beverly Hills, California, the Watch What Happens Live host revealed that the party wasn't his first party for his little one. Cohen also partied it up on the east coast, with even more celebs.

Kelly Ripa, Sarah Jessica Parker and Anderson Cooper were just a few of the famous faces who feted Cohen before he headed west. "I had a heart-boner for days after this crew threw me an equally epic affair on the East Coast. I feel loved & it’s all going to the 👶," Cohen captioned a slideshow on Instagram on Tuesday. "Thank you @brucebozzi @kellyripa @sarahjessicaparker @jackie__greenberg. (Worth noting that Anderson made the ribbon hat and did a beautiful job!)."

Cohen's east coast baby shower definitely appeared to be a little tamer than his west coast one. The Bravo boss couldn't help but share wild videos from his Housewives-filled party, where dancing on tables was seemingly the name of the game. "We did it Real, REAL different here on the east coast," Parker hilariously commented on one of his Instagrams.

"Housewives. On. Tables. Redefining the Baby Shower in 2019. You can hear it all on Radio Andy Friday! (Thanks for the video @mozzzalella)," he captioned one video, while sharing other pics from the A Star Is Born-themed party, which was hosted by Kyle Richards, Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes and Teresa Giudice.

Cohen revealed on Monday's episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live, that with that many Housewives in one room, however, the group wasn't able to go completely conflict-free. "I witnessed, it was a verbal altercation!" he said, before describing Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Dorit Kemsley and Camille Grammer's tiff.

"I was walking by Erika [Jayne] earlier and she goes, ‘Get the cameras! Get the cameras!’ Because Dorit and Camille were going at it at the end of the table,” Cohen recalled. “I said, ‘Ladies, shut it down. Save it for the reunion!’ And they did seem to shut it down.”

Cohen was also surrounded by the OG Housewives when he announced he was having a baby last month.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," Cohen emotionally shared. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."

