Andy Cohen Is Living It Up in Miami Before Becoming a Dad

The Watch What Happens Live host is getting in some fun in the sun before his baby boy arrives in a few weeks. Cohen was spotted having a blast in Miami on Thursday, just days after announcing the gender of his soon-to-be child on CNN’s live New Year’s Eve show.

The Bravo star couldn't have looked happier as he was photographed walking along the ocean with a wine glass in hand. Cohen, who wasn't shy about putting his beach body on display, later took his drink to a pool, where he continued to enjoy his holiday with friends.

Cohen announced just before Christmas that he was expecting his first child at 50, and that his child was due in "about six weeks."

"I just never thought it would be possible as a gay man to grow up and have a family," he told Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve. "And, then here we are in 2018, almost [2019], and anything's possible. I'm so grateful to a wonderful surrogate that I'm working with. I turned 50 this year, and it takes some people longer to get to that place and it took me this time."

