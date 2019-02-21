News

Andy Cohen's Dog Already Loves His Son Benjamin -- See the Cute Pic!

By Desiree Murphy‍
Andy Cohen
Bravo/NBCUniversal

Andy Cohen's son, Benjamin, is already so loved!

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host took to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know that his dog, Wacha, is a great "brother" to the newborn.

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along," Cohen, 50, captioned the adorable pic. "Here you go! 💋 🐶 #loveyourpetday."

View this post on Instagram

Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along. Here you go! 💋 🐶 #loveyourpetday.

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

Cohen seems to be loving daddy duties so far after welcoming Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4. "WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," Cohen shared via Instagram in a sweet post announcing the news. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

"Heaven," another photo read.

View this post on Instagram

Heaven....

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

See more cute pics of Benjamin below:

View this post on Instagram

Checking on my little brother! 🐾 ♥️ 🐾

A post shared by Wacha Cohen (@therealwacha) on

View this post on Instagram

Swaddled up...

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

View this post on Instagram

TWO Valentines! Lucky me ♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on

