Andy Cohen's Dog Already Loves His Son Benjamin -- See the Cute Pic!

Andy Cohen's son, Benjamin, is already so loved!

The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host took to Instagram on Wednesday to let fans know that his dog, Wacha, is a great "brother" to the newborn.

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along," Cohen, 50, captioned the adorable pic. "Here you go! 💋 🐶 #loveyourpetday."

Cohen seems to be loving daddy duties so far after welcoming Benjamin via surrogate on Feb. 4. "WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," Cohen shared via Instagram in a sweet post announcing the news. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

"Heaven," another photo read.

See more cute pics of Benjamin below:

