Andy Cohen Debuts First Official Photos of His Adorable Son Benjamin

Meet Benjamin!

Andy Cohen has already shared the news of the birth of his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, but now he’s debuted his precious son’s sweet face and full head of hair.

Andy and baby Benjamin are on the cover of People magazine, showing off the little cutie’s precious first official photos.

The 50-year-old Bravo host also FaceTimed with his pals at the Today show on Wednesday to talk about the exciting experience of being in the delivery room the day his son was born.

"I was in the delivery room, they cleaned him up a little bit. I took my shirt off and they put him right there and he was so alert,” Andy reveals. "He wasn’t crying. His eyes were open, and we just stared at each other for about two hours, just looking at each other and he was touching my face. It was just incredible."

The TV personality is smitten with his newest addition, gushing about his long locks.

"I just sit and stare at him. I can’t get over his head of hair. He’s adorable, you guys. He’s so cute,” he says. "I was hoping he was going to have a little hair on his head and the kid’s already over delivering.”

Andy is aware of just how lucky he is, opening up about his desire to have a baby as a single dad.

"It’s not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own. It takes a village as they say,” he notes. "I really wanted him and the fact that he’s here and he’s perfect and in wonderful health, I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place.”

As for his sleepless nights, Andy jokes, "I was never sleeping, but I just wasn’t sleeping for different reasons. I kind of feel like, ‘Oh, these are the reasons I shouldn’t be sleeping.’”

