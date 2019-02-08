Andy Cohen's baby boy is already a little jet setter!

The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet photo of himself traveling with his newborn son, Benjamin, for the first time. Cohen announced that he welcomed his bundle of joy via surrogate on Monday.

The days-old tot looks quite comfortable -- and very much asleep -- in the pic while strapped to his dad's chest in a BABYBJORN baby carrier. Cohen, meanwhile, couldn't have looked more proud to embrace dad life to the fullest... in a private jet.

"Digging the #DadGear !!!," he wrote alongside the precious snap.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump gushed about Cohen's new role as dad while chatting with ET's Brice Sander on Tuesday.

"I did speak to him this morning and saw a picture -- gorgeous baby! Gorgeous. But maybe now he'll leave Giggy alone," she joked. "I'm just very happy for him. You know, much was made about [me not being at] the baby shower, but I was working and I gave him a gift prior to the baby shower, I was in Vegas. I'm just really happy for him. I think he's going to experience something totally different in his life and I think he's ready for it."

"[The phone call was like], 'Aww! Oooh! So, aww!' Like, so cute, and he was in the hospital," Vanderpump continued. "I think he's really ecstatic."

