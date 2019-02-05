John Mayer is over the moon for his good pal, Andy Cohen!

Just hours after Cohen announced that he had become a father and welcomed son Benjamin Allen Cohen via surrogate, Mayer took to Instagram to send some well wishes to the Watch What Happens Live host.

“Congratulations Andy!” the 41-year-old singer captioned a photo of a precious pair of baby moccasins he gifted Cohen during the late-night personality's recent appearance on Mayer's Instagram talk show, Current Mood.

Cohen, 50, quickly commented, “I love you. I can’t wait for you to meet him tomorrow.”

Mayer isn’t the only one to send a congratulatory message to the new dad. Lots of celebs commented on Cohen’s baby announcement post to share their well wishes.

Mariah Carey wrote, “Congratulations and Mazel Tov, Andy!! Can’t wait to meet Benjamin, he’s very lucky to have you as a dad.”

Actor Taylor Lautner commented, “Babysitter” with an emoji of a man volunteering by raising his hand.

Naomi Campbell added, “Congratulations @bravoandy you are going to be the most amazing daddy to your bundle of joy, Benjamin!!!!”

Pink wrote, “Congratulations a million times."

Gladys Knight also wrote, “Congratulations, Andy! You’re going to make an amazing father.”

The Real Housewives stars also got in on the love, with Kyle Richards writing, “I cannot stop crying," while Lisa Rinna posted, “Welcome to the world baby Benjamin!!!!”

Melissa Gorga commented, “This makes me so happy. Congrats big Daddy!!!!! Xoxoxoxox.”

New mom Gabrielle Union wrote, “Congrats!!!!!! That skin to skin action is the best!!”

Anna Faris joked, “Awwwwww so cute!!!!! Congrats!!! Are you ready for breastfeeding? It’s harder than it looks.”

