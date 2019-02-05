Kelly Ripa couldn't be happier for new dad Andy Cohen!

During Tuesday's Live With Kelly & Ryan, Ripa teared up while talking to co-host Ryan Seacrest about Cohen, who welcomed his first child, son Benjamin, via surrogate one day earlier.

"I was honored to practically be in the delivery room, on the phone with my friend, Bruce Bozzi, who was actually in the delivery room," Ripa explained. "[Andy] named the baby after his grandfather, Ben Allen. He's obviously over the moon, he's in love."

"He looks, I have to say, like he's been born to do this his whole life," she continued.

The tears started flowing when Ripa explained how Cohen has been "like, at times, a surrogate dad" to her own kids -- Michael, 21, Lola, 17, and Joaquin, 15 -- with husband Mark Consuelos.

"I'm getting emotional," she exclaimed. "He is a great, great family man. And I am so so happy and thrilled for you both. This baby is the luckiest baby, and Andy is the luckiest dad. The whole Cohen family, we are all so happy and thrilled for you."

Ripa ended the conversation by giving a special "shout-out to the surrogates out there" who bring these babies to the world. "[They're] so generous and selfless," she explained. "We thank you as well."

Cohen announced the exciting news that he was officially a dad via Instagram on Monday, with a sweet black-and-white shot of himself cradling his newborn son.

"WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen," he wrote. "He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT. He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

The 50-year-old TV host told fans last December that he was going to be a father during an episode of his Bravo show, Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time I am going to become a father," he said at the time. "Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future. Family means everything to me and having one of my own that I have wanted in my heart my entire life. And though it's taken me longer than most to get there, I can't wait for what I envision to be the most rewarding chapter yet."

