Kelly Ripa Glows While Snuggling With Mark Consuelos on the Beach

Kelly Ripa is looking amazing.

Over the weekend, the 48-year-old television personality shared a recent beach selfie with husband Mark Consuelos. Ripa appears to be makeup-free as she cuddles with her husband of nearly 23 years.

Late last month, the couple was snapped showing off their super fit physiques while walking the beach in Mexico.

"One week ago we were warm and on the same coast for 24 hours........i love that story ❤️🔥🇲🇽 #daddy #vivamexico #loscabos," Ripa wrote.

Ripa recently talked about how she and Consuelos communicate long-distance given that Live With Kelly and Ryan films in New York City, and Consuelos has a recurring role on The CW's Riverdale, which shoots in Vancouver.

"We definitely text a lot, because usually one of us is on set and I’m three hours ahead of him, time-wise," she told The Cut. "On Riverdale, they shoot at night a lot. He’s usually working at 2, 3, 4 in the morning. Sometimes it’s great for me because I’m up and on my way to work and sometimes it’s in the middle of the night. When we have the time, we FaceTime, and it’s great to see him. He looks much better on FaceTime than I do and have photographic evidence of this. I like to screengrab us and show him how handsome he looks versus what a troll I look like in the corner."

Last November, Ripa clearly had fun filming her guest role on Riverdaleas the mistress of Consuelos' character Hiram Lodge. Watch below for more:

