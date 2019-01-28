It's safe to say Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos make fitness a top priority.

The couple was recently snapped walking on the beach in Mexico, showing off their enviable figures. Ripa, 48, looked incredible in a white bikini, while Consuelos, 47, also looked in great shape while rocking white swim trunks. Both wore sunglasses and hats as they enjoyed their romantic getaway.



Of course, both Ripa and Consuelos work hard to keep in tip-top shape. Earlier this month, Ripa revealed her intense workout schedule.

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day," she told The Cut. "The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman."

"I like to take AKT -- which is cardio-based dance classes -- about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m.," she continued. "And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

In another interview with Bon Appétit’s Healthyish, she also shared that while Consuelos follows the popular keto diet -- which focuses on high-fat, low-carbohydrate eating -- she's less restrictive.

"My husband has gone full keto, which I don’t mind telling you is something I could never do," Ripa said bluntly. "I just don’t have that level of discipline. Mark says that I’m carb-o, because I always eat his bun if he gets a burger. And the fries. But you know, I work out, so I feel like I’m allowed."

"I’m 48, I’m entitled, and I’m eating whatever I want to eat," she added.

Interestingly enough, last March, Consuelos defended his wife after a few internet trolls chimed in with negative comments on a photo he Instagrammed of her in a bikini.

“I posted this pic of the women I most admire," he responded with his own comment. "As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show.”

“Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” he continued. “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it.”

