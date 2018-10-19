Mark Consuelos was destined to be a star.

The 47-year-old actor currently plays Hiram Lodge on the CW's teen drama Riverdale, but way before making it big he was just a little toy soldier in a school play. On Thursday, Kelly Ripa shared a too cute throwback photo of her husband as a little boy, all dressed up in a blue ensemble with a matching hat, red circles painted on his cheeks, smiling wide and holding up a candy cane.

"#tbt @instasuelos earliest acting gigs. He clearly worked for candy canes 🥁," Ripa, 48, captioned the adorable Instagram snap.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host is all about posting a good throwback pic. A couple of weeks ago, she celebrated her birthday with a sweet photo of herself as a tiny toddler.

Whether it's a flashback pic or a new family outing, Ripa and Consuelos clearly enjoy sharing their special moments with fans on social media. Ripa is even known for clapping back at haters who have something negative to say about her and her family, as well as joking around with her handsome hubby.

See more on the pair in the video below.

