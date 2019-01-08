Kelly Ripa is letting us in on a typical day in her busy life, which includes co-hosting Live, keeping fit, as well as being a wife and mom to three kids.

In a new interview with The Cut, Ripa shares her daily routine, which not surprisingly, starts with caffeine -- a lot of it. She wakes up at 5:30 or 6 a.m. and applies her own foundation, we well as does her own eyelashes and eyebrows.

"I make a 'Bullet Coffee' at home in the morning -- it’s coffee, two shots of espresso and a tablespoon of ghee and then a packet of collagen powder," she says. "Ryan’s girlfriend got me hooked on it and I just sort of believe that if I drink it every day, my hair will be as thick as hers. Then I blend it all together and have this frosty thick beverage. I have a Starbucks latte when I get to Live. Then I will have a half a coffee after the show wraps. I have a great energy level."

"I don’t nap, and I fear that if I did nap it would probably make me stay awake all night," she adds.

The super fit 48-year-old star also details her impressive exercise schedule later in the afternoon.

"I was talking to a cardiologist and he said to make sure your heart beats out of your chest every day," she notes. "The more you exercise, the healthier it is. And I can be honest: My body looks like Peter Pan no matter what I do. I’ve never been a va-va-voom woman. I like to take AKT -- which is cardio-based dance classes -- about four to five days a week between 3 and 5 p.m. And I like to do SoulCycle on the weekends. In the summer, I like to run in Central Park because I think it’s so gorgeous."

Of course, a typical day also includes spending time with her kids. Ripa admits that her schedule is a lot easier now that her children -- 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola and 15-year-old Joaquin -- are older.

"I stopped being able to help my kids with their homework at around fifth grade," she says. "I make dinner or we order in, depending on the night of the week. Joaquin is the last to eat so I’m reheating his dinner. Lately we’ve had this bizarre routine of watching Hoarders. It used to be on A&E but the kids found it on Netflix. They’ll climb into bed with me and we watch a couple episodes."

As for spending time with her husband, Mark Consuelos, she admits they primarily communicate through text due to their different schedules. Consuelos is a regular on the CW hit, Riverdale.

"On Riverdale, they shoot at night a lot," she shares. "He’s usually working at 2, 3, 4 in the morning. Sometimes it’s great for me because I’m up and on my way to work and sometimes it’s in the middle of the night. When we have the time, we FaceTime, and it’s great to see him. He looks much better on FaceTime than I do and have photographic evidence of this. I like to screengrab us and show him how handsome he looks versus what a troll I look like in the corner."

On the weekends, the couple gets some relaxation time in if he's home.

"If he is, I tend to stay in bed longer," she says. "I make a nice big breakfast. We have stuff we don’t normally eat -- pancakes, bagels, that kind of stuff. If Mark isn’t home, I tend to go to exercise class in the morning before the kids get up and then spend the day trying to declutter."

