Kelly Ripa Reveals Her Biggest Thanksgiving Disaster (Exclusive)

Kelly Ripa is getting rid of her apron this Thanksgiving!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host dished on why she refuses to cook for this year’s holiday while talking to ET alongside co-host, Ryan Seacrest, on set in New York City, on Monday.



“I'm not even joking. I'm not even bothering with attempting to cook!” the 48-year-old TV personality said. “My house became the house that people come to when they don't have any place to go. It started during a snowstorm 10 or 12 years ago. [Husband] Mark [Consuelos] and I had a group of people that were stranded, so they came to our house and the back half of our oven wasn't working, so we had half a raw turkey, half a dry turkey and at that moment, I said, ‘If we're going to do a big Thanksgiving like this every year, I'm bringing in back up!’ So this year I'm showing up like an honored guest.”

The clan was somewhat put off turkey by the incident and Ripa added that the dish is now more “ceremonial” in her house, sitting there untouched while they prefer “protein alternatives.”

“[Son] Joaquin is really big on the sage and butter pork chop,” she said. “He loves it so much! My daughter is more like my people. We like a whipped mashed potato, but we also like a mashed sweet potato. We like anything mashed and carbohydrate.”

Joaquin, 15, is the youngest of Ripa’s three children. She and Consuelos also have a 17-year-old daughter, Lola, and a 21-year-old son, Michael, who just made his acting debut on Riverdale, playing a younger version of his dad’s character, Hiram Lodge.

Meanwhile, Joaquin had his turn in the limelight taking part in a Ripa and Seacrest’s new holiday segment, Live’s Thanksgiving Feast Family Edition segment, where extended members of the “Live family" cook on the show.

“It all started with the moms many, many years ago,” explained Ripa, who is also set to cameo in Riverdale. “The moms would come in and cook -- not my mom, of course, but my mother-in-law would come cook. Then we decided to branch out from the moms. [Seacrest’s] mom is still cooking. She hasn't gotten tired of cooking with us yet.”



“But after doing this show now for the second year, my mother does hesitate [with] my incoming calls because she knows I'm going to ask for something,” Seacrest added.

When it comes to her own kitchen, Ripa said Consuelos loves to grill, but she is more of a “recipe follower” and the bigger cook of the two. And, while the recipes won’t be needed once she calls in the caterer, it’s sure to be one fun Thanksgiving!

As for Seacrest, despite joking he would be sending his family to Ripa’s house this year, he is looking forward to having his sister, Meredith, visit for the holiday.

“It's exciting for me -- my sister’s about to have a baby, this is her last travel opportunity. So we're very excited about that. She's learning all kinds of different recipes. In my house we do eat the turkey -- it has been burnt before and caught on fire on the grill, so we've since recovered.”

Thanksgiving isn't the only holiday that Ripa and Seacrest take seriously. Check out their epic Halloween effort below.

