Still don't know what to be for Halloween? Let Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest give you some ideas!

The co-hosts knocked it out the park on Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: the ReBOOOOt, as they took their fans on a journey with some of the best throwback TV costumes we've ever seen.

I Dream of Jeannie, Friends, All My Children, The Brady Bunch, Saved By the Bell, Laverne and Shirley, CHiPs, I Love Lucy and Charlie's Angels were just a few of the TV shows tributed on the epic show -- and Ripa and Seacrest dished to ET on how they were able to get it together.

"For me, the most painful was going from Shirley to John Baker. That transition, I barely made it," Seacrest confessed, revealing that he still had lipstick -- and glitter "somewhere" -- from the costume. "Do you know I have makeup remover in my eyes?"

For Ripa, it was her Farrah Fawcett costume that stuck out most. "I'm just wearing my own clothes, and they added nipples," she hilariously said. "That's how you know it's Charlie's Angels."

Seacrest also had an unexpected item added to his wardobe -- in the form of Spanx. "You know what the best part about it was?" he asked. "Taking them off."

In all seriousness, the co-hosts couldn't get enough of honoring the shows of TV past. And Ripa has her eye on bringing a few back to the present. "I would say All My Children because that's where I come from. That's what the people want," she shared. "And also of course Hope and Faith. I would like a Hope and Faith/All My Children mash up."

"Yeah, I think the Punky Brewster/NCIS mashup would actually be a nice one too. That franchise could use another one," added Seacrest.

"You know what else? I think that you and Mark [Consuelos] should bring back 'CHiPS,' because you guys are sexy in those costumes," Ripa suggested.

"We're in talks," Seacrest teased.

See more on how stars are celebrating Halloween in the video below.

