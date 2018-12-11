Happy holidays from the Lodge family! Oh, and the Consuelos family too!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to share their family Christmas card with fans. However, at first glance, the card doesn't feature Ripa or their kids. Instead, the couple's card hilariously stars Conseulos with his Riverdale family, including his TV wife, Marisol Nichols, and TV daughter, Camila Mendes.

"My poor wife has resorted to using my TV family as our holiday card. Personally..I think it’s her best work," Consuelos joked alongside the card, which notes, "No actual wives of children were used in this photo." The next photo in the slideshow shows the actor with his "actual family."

"Tired of fighting with the kids over the holiday card photo? Problem solved! Thanks @camimendes @marisolnichols @instasuelos (swipe to see actual family and don’t forget to read the fine print!)❄️☃️⭐️🎄," Ripa captioned her own post.

Ripa is technically a Riverdale star, herself (as is her and Consuelos' oldest son, Michael), as the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host was cast as Mrs. Mulwray, the mistress of her husband's character, Hiram Lodge, last month.

While she wasn't on set for very long, Ripa made quite the impact, as Riverdale star Lili Reinhart told ET: She's all for another cameo appearance.

"She's the best," Reinhart gushed last month. "She's such a warm and fun human being to be around."

"I didn't get to work with her, which is sad. Maybe we will see her more than once," she added. "I think she's going to be great, the part was really fun. I am excited to see how it turns out."

