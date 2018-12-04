Ryan Seacrest is eager to visit Riverdale!

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 43-year-old Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host at KIIS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, where he revealed his desire to appear on the CW show.

"I'm trying to get discovered!" he quipped of wanting to be considered for the series.

Seacrest's desire to appear on Riverdale comes after the show became a family affair for Kelly Ripa, his co-host on the Live. Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, is a regular on the series, while their son, Michael, recently portrayed a younger version of his dad's character, Hiram Lodge. As if that weren't enough, Ripa recently revealed that she's been cast to play her real-life husband's on-screen mistress.

"The whole family has been on the show practically," Seacrest said. "I think it's time for the other family."

While he's really wants a cameo on the teen drama, Seacrest hasn't decided what kind of role he'd like to take on. "I don't know what part I would play," he admitted. "I could be some sort of an assistant or something... All the fog would come in."

Never mind his busy schedule or laundry list of commitments, the American Idol host insisted that he's just a phone call away from joining the series. "I'm ready, Riverdale. Waiting," he joked. "My phone is charged."

Watch the video below for more of ET's interview with Seacrest, including why he's in no rush to get married.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan Seacrest Isn't Feeling Pressure From Family to Get Married -- Here's the Funny Reason Why (Exclusive)

Inside Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's Epic Halloween Transformations (Exclusive)

Ryan Seacrest Accidentally Wore His Girlfriend’s Shirt and Was Proud of the Look

Related Gallery