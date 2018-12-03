Ryan Seacrest isn’t rushing down the aisle anytime soon.



ET caught up with the American Idol host at KIIS FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One on Friday night, where he explained that his family isn’t pressuring him to settle down with girlfriend Shayna Taylor — because they’re too distracted by his sister, Meredith Seacrest!

“No. Here's the good news about my family: they are so distracted that my sister is having a baby in about three days, they don't even know I exist,” he explained, before adding that he’s so excited to be a first-time uncle, he’s been honing his baby-handling skills.



“I'm practicing with different objects,” he explained to ET’s Katie Krause. “[And learning] how to hold, you know, how to hold babies. So I think I've got it down.”



The 43-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host also admitted that, despite being arguably one of the industry’s most prominent interviewers, he still has moments when he’s left totally in awe by a celebrity he admires.



“Yeah,” he answered when asked if he still gets starstruck. “I say stupid things all the time.”



Seacrest is currently in the midst of filming the upcoming season of American Idol and although he was pretty tight-lipped regarding what fans can expect to see, he did promise that there’s going to be some tearjerking moments on the show.



“There is a very emotional audition,” he teased. “I don't want to tell you everything, but there was a very emotional audition that left everyone in the room in tears.”



