Kelly Ripa had plans to attend Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry, but unfortunately, they didn't quite pan out as she'd hoped.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host has a new Facebook Watch series with bestie Rachael Harris, and on Monday's episode, the pair opened up about their royal fascinations. But as Ripa told ET, their royal dreams weren't as far away as some thought.

"Well, I had decided that I was going to be Rachel's plus one at the royal wedding!" she told ET, while FaceTiming with Harris. "But I guess you had to work and you couldn't go. So hence, I couldn't go."

"I had to work, and I have two children, and I wasn't invited," Harris, who starred alongside Markle on Suits, joked. "Just so you know, Meghan has not returned any of my texts. That's how close we are."

Ripa is based in New York, while Harris splits her time between Toronto and Los Angeles shooting Suits and Lucifer. That's why the pair decided to turn their no-filter FaceTime conversations into Facebook Watch's Heads and Faces.

"We officially fell in love at a wedding in Italy. We did everything together that weekend," Ripa explained of how their friendship came to be. "I was like, 'Oh, I've never met another person willing to do a split on the dance floor in a gown before. Are you my person?'"

"We decided that nothing was off limits. There was no topic that was too taboo," she added.

