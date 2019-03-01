Andy Cohen's baby boy is already surrounded by celebs!

The Watch What Happens Live host shared photos this week of his son, Benjamin Allen, cuddling up with some of his dad's famous friends, Kelly Ripa, Jimmy Fallon and Cohen's old college roommate, Dave Ansel.

"Big day for my boy! #QueenOfTheMorning #KingOfLateNight #CollegeRoommate ♥️🌈," the 50-year-old Bravo star captioned his Instagram slideshow on Thursday. In the sweet pics, the Live With Kelly and Ryan star is all smiles as she holds baby Ben, while the Tonight Show talk show host adorably looks at the bundled-up tiny tot while he's sleeping.

Ripa also shared photos of her and Cohen's baby, writing, "Deeply in love❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you @bravoandy for bringing such joy to the world."

Earlier this week, Benjamin was also introduced to Anderson Cooper. "Uncle Anderson got an exclusive," the proud father wrote alongside the pic. Cooper also shared the same pic on his Instagram, adding, "I could stare at @bravoandy’s son all day long. And i sort of want to be swaddled too."

Cohen welcomed his baby via surrogate on Feb. 4. The host hasn't stopped sharing updates and photos of his little boy.

However, he's also already received backlash and been dad shamed for taking his son on a private plane days after his birth. During an interview with Howard Stern for his SiriusXM show on Wednesday, the new dad called out the haters.

"You don’t think I checked with three f**king pediatricians before?” Cohen exclaimed, adding, “And I flew with a baby nurse.”

For more on Cohen's newborn, watch below.

