Following the arrest of Jussie Smollett on felony charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a fake police report, celebrities from across the country and on both sides of the political divide have started to weigh in on the high-profile and truly unusual legal spectacle.

From celebs who spoke out in support of Smollett when the story of his alleged attack first broke late last month to those commentors and critics who have been skeptical of Smollett's story from the beginning, Thursday's developments stirred up a lot of emotions and some strongly worded hot takes.

While Smollett and his legal team have vehemently denied the Chicago Police's allegations that he orchestrated the alleged attack in an attempt to further his fame and promote his career, there are many who feel the actor has already been convicted in the court of public opinion, and have no idea what to think about this complex and confusing situation.

Director Tyler Perry -- who was one of the first celebs to speak out in support of Smollett following the initial reports of the alleged attack -- took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snapshot of Smollett alongside a police flyer showing two missing men the police have not been able to locate.

"How I wish that the disappearance of Terrance Williams and Felipe Santos could get half as much attention as this Jussie Smollett thing," Perry wrote. "I have personally spoken to Jussie, and he is adamant that he’s telling the truth. Also, everyone that I know who knows him says that he is not the kind of person who would make up such a horrible and awful thing."

"Yet the evidence seems to state otherwise. I’m lost for words," a conflicted Perry continued. "To stoke fears and raise racial tensions is wrong in every situation on ALL SIDES! Yet my prayers are still with him and his family and our Nation."

ET's Courtney Tezeno was on the red carpet at the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday night, where she spoke with comic and The Real co-host Loni Love, who commended Perry's take on the story.

"Tyler Perry put up a wonderful Instagram post that actually documented I think how a lot of people are feeling," Love shared. "We all know Jussie. We were shocked by what happened. We tried to be supportive. And the thing is that at the end of the day, the law is the law and he will have his day in court."

"We just hope that whatever is actually happening we can actually do something and we can all learn from this," she added. "It definitely has opened up the conversation and everything you see isn't true."

Congresswoman Maxine Waters, who came out to the Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards to show her support for the celebratory event, shared her pragmatic and balanced reaction to the new developments.

"I'm watching, I'm listening, and I'm trying to think through what causes [someone] to make certain kinds of decisions. But I am waiting for the final outcome for all of it," she said. "If in fact it is a hoax, I'm disappointed... If, in fact, Jussie has harmed his career, he'll pay a big price for it. Hopefully he can get his life back together if it moves in that direction."

A number of those who have shared their reactions to the Smollett case have noted how the investigation has monopolized the time and energy of police officers, and how -- if the allegations were to prove true -- that time could have been better spent.

Rapper Eve, a co-host on The Talk, reflected on Smollett's arrest on Thursday's episode, sharing, "When you think about how many man hours it took, how some of those people had sleepless nights, probably didn't go home to their families, to chase down certain things, and then if it all turns out to be a lie? I can understand how you could be skeptical the next time someone walks into your office. And that sucks for that person. Because what that person needs in that moment is not something being skeptical, they need someone being compassionate and believing them."

Eve also lamented the disillusionment that may result from the case.

"[Smollett] has been really vocal about many issues within the black community, within the LGBTQ community, and it's like, you have these young fans who are looking at you, who probably believed you through all this, you've been on a soap box, and now you've let them down," Eve shared.

ET spoke with Smollett's former Empire co-star Rumer Willis on Thursday, a day after the actress was revealed to be The Lion on Fox's The Masked Singer, and she cautiously addressed the situation.

"My immediate reaction was just, I'm just devastated for everybody involved," Willis shared. "I think it's just it's really tough, but for me, the most important thing that I hope comes out of all of this, regardless of the outcome of this particular situation, I hope this doesn't put a damper on people's willingness to stand up and advocate for victims and for us to all continue to rally around the LGBTQ community."

Willis went on to stress that people observing the story need to be careful not to jump to conclusions before everything is understood about the allegations against the actor.

"I don't think anyone should make any judgements just yet… I think nobody can really no what's going on except [him]," she shared. "It's just a really tough situation."

As for Andy Cohen -- another celeb who was an outspoken supporter of Smollett's when the story of his alleged attack first surfaced -- the Watch What Happens Live host said he was having a tough time processing all the latest developments and accusations.

"My head is exploding this morning," Cohen tweeted. "I have to get off Twitter. This story is pathetic. All of it."

My head is exploding this morning. I have to get off Twitter. This story is pathetic. All of it. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) February 21, 2019

Meanwhile, British TV personality and news commentator Piers Morgan responded to the situation with the same even-handed and level-headed professionalism and integrity that he's built his rage-baiting career on with an editorial calling Smollett -- who, again, has not been convicted of any crime at the moment, and denies the allegations against him -- the "most hideous, reprehensible, disgusting, snivelling little liar."

"Jussie Smollett's greed, hatred for Trump & craving to be a celebrated 'victim' made him fake a racial, homophobic attack," Morgan tweeted alongside a link to his latest op-ed. "He deserves no mercy, no sympathy, just our fury."

*NEW: Jussie Smollett's greed, hatred for Trump & craving to be a celebrated 'victim' made him fake a racial, homophobic attack.

He deserves no mercy, no sympathy, just our fury.

My column: https://t.co/Dh3wpC4lu0pic.twitter.com/pGSjG3ChTX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 21, 2019

Here's a look at how some other Hollywood stars and political commentators who are weighing in on the new allegations:

What upsets me about this Jussie situation is that people were genuinely worried about you man. And the things that you said happened could have led to some serious outcomes. People were prepared to fight for you bruh. Things coulda got ugly...... and you made it up. — O'Shea Jackson Jr #C-137 (@OsheaJacksonJr) February 21, 2019

I won’t delete it. It’s how I felt. I don’t hide from how I feel or what I stand for, even as situations change. I’m saddened by this entire situation. How I felt upon hearing what Jussie said happened broke my heart. As it should have broken everyone’s heart hearing it. https://t.co/S1XcgCIwz6 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) February 21, 2019

I saw Smollett speak about diversity and inclusion a week before this, on a panel moderated by @nischelleturner. He advocated for minorities/LGBTQ. If guilty, he hurts those communities and ability of real victims of hate crimes to come forward and be believed. Incomprehensible. https://t.co/giTCudbDzI — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 21, 2019

This is sad! I kept smh https://t.co/1PLGa73b0C — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) February 21, 2019

If this is true about Jessie, he is a sick F. Look at all the people who were pouring out sympathy videos calling him their brother. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 21, 2019

Way to go Jussie. You just handed this racist dipshit a “Get Out Of Race-Baiting Free” card that he’s gonna wave around like a soiled diaper until he’s re-elected. https://t.co/JTlg6JYSkP — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 21, 2019

CNN's Van Jones on Jussie Smollett: “This is a Jackie Robinson against homophobia in the black community, an icon, a beloved icon” pic.twitter.com/u9Bz7Rs5z1 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) February 21, 2019

The degree of “narcissistic injury” this guy has inflicted on himself is so grievous, he probably won’t survive it. To go from hanging with Obama to being a pariah overnight will be intolerable to him. They better have him on suicide watch. #JussieSmolletthttps://t.co/prYkIpCICv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2019

Wait.. what? He used a CHECK? Noooooooooooooo



Police Say Jussie Smollett Paid Two Men By Check To Stage Attack; ‘This Publicity Stunt Was A Scar That Chicago Didn’t Earn’ – CBS Chicago https://t.co/rKvoDQq40I — terry crews (@terrycrews) February 21, 2019

For more on the complex and still-unfolding story of Smollett's alleged attack and legal scandal, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jussie Smollett 'Feels Betrayed' By Legal System After Felony Disorderly Conduct Charge

Clay Aiken Tweets About 'Damage' Jussie Smollett Caused After Their Episode of 'Drop the Mic' Is Pulled

Jussie Smollett Heads to 'Empire' Set After Posting Bond for Alleged Hate Crime Hoax

Robin Roberts Reacts to Jussie Smollett's Arrest After Her TV Interview With Actor

Related Gallery