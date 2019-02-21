Jussie Smollett's upcoming episode of Drop the Mic with Clay Aiken has been pulled, and Aiken is not happy.

Drop the Mic executive producer Jensen Karp revealed on Thursday that the Empire star's episode will not be aired following his felony disorderly conduct charge for allegedly filing a false police report. Aiken couldn't help but react to the news, calling out Smollett for the "damage" he's caused. The 35-year-old actor has maintained that he was a victim in his alleged Jan. 29 attack, and denied accusations that he orchestrated the incident.

"We had an episode of Drop The Mic this season with Jussie that you'll now (correctly) never see, but sadly it will shelve @clayaiken, WHO WAS A VERY GOOD RAPPER (at least for now)," Karp wrote.

"FINALLY, I win a competition on TV and dumb #JussieSmollett screws it up so no one will ever know!! Just look at all the damage he's caused!!" Aiken tweeted in response. "Ya know what, @DropTheMicTNT 🎤? I think he was just afraid for America to see me spit my rhymes so well. 🎤 #threatened #sabotage 🤣."

Sources told ET, meanwhile, that Smollett is back on the Empire set after posting $10,000 of his $100,000 bond on Thursday.

According to ET's sources, the actor headed to the location where the Fox show films in Chicago. The visit came shortly after Smollett appeared in court for a hearing after surrendering to authorities that morning. According to the bond slip from the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, the bond deposit was posted by Lauren Criddle, who is listed as a friend. Smollett was also asked to surrender his passport. His next hearing is set for March 14.

A source close to the Empire production team told ET earlier Thursday that a meeting with Fox was expected to happen on Thursday to discuss Smollet's future with the show.

