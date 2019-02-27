Andy Cohen's son is already so loved!

On Thursday, the Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram to share a shot of his longtime friend, Anderson Cooper, hanging out with his son, Benjamin, whom he welcomed via surrogacy earlier this month.

In the sweet pic, Benjamin is swaddled in a blue blanket while lounging in his crib as Cooper leans over to take a peek. Benjamin seems enamored with the CNN anchor, staring up at him as Cooper squats down to be closer to eye level.

"Uncle Anderson got an exclusive," Cohen captioned the photo.

Celebs couldn't get enough of the adorable pic with Sarah Jessica Parker and Lisa Rinna declaring that they're "dying" and Katie Couric gushing over Benjamin's "cute" smile.

Also on Wednesday, Cohen shared what another one of his famous friends did to celebrate the birth of his first son.

"I've gotten a lot of baby gifts you guys, but, Christina Aguilera, look at this: she made chaps for the boy," Cohen exclaimed in an Instagram Story video showing off the black-and-red leather baby-sized chaps. "Leather custom chaps in the form of her 'Dirrty' video!"

Cohen shared a second video of the hilarious chaps sitting on the counter surrounded by diapers that say "Dirrty" on them, while Aguilera's 2002 song of the same name plays in the background.

