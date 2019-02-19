Kandi Burruss found strength from Bravo host Andy Cohen!

The 42-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been going back and forth on the reality show, talking to her husband, Todd Tucker, about potentially using a surrogate to have another child.

Burruss is already mom to 16-year-old daughter, Riley, from a previous relationship and 3-year-old son, Ace, with Tucker.

"I’m pretty much an open book. I had to go through the IVF process to get my son, and I have been having some issues or whatever,” she explains on Monday’s Busy Tonight. "And this is something we were discussing, so I felt like, you know what, why hold back? I might as well talk about it. I think it’s important to share.”

Burruss says that prior to Cohen’s announcement that he was welcoming his son, Benjamin, via surrogate, he spoke with her about her decision.

“I had made a comment. I said something like, ‘I guess I’m gonna have a baby mama,’ and he said to me, ‘Don’t you ever say that because you are the mother. And to say she’s your baby mom is taking away from you,’” Burruss says through tears. "It made me feel better.”

She notes that Cohen called her right after he announced he was expecting his first child.

"At the time I didn’t know that he was doing it too. And then when he announced it, he hit me up immediately and said, ‘Now you see why I felt so strongly,’” she adds, openly crying.

Burruss jokes, "I’m such a crier and I hate it. I hate crying in front of anybody.”

Cohen welcomed his son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, earlier this month and has shared some sweet photos of the little guy ever since.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Andy Cohen Explains to Kim Zolciak Why She Wasn’t Invited to His Baby Shower

Andy Cohen Debuts First Official Photos of His Adorable Son Benjamin

Andy Cohen Shares Sweet Pic of Himself Traveling With Newborn Son for First Time

Related Gallery