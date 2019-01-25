GLAAD Media Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List
The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards nominations are here!
Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Superstore actor Nico Santos announced the 151 nominees in 27 categories on Friday via livestream on the LGBTQ group's Facebook, hosted by AT&T from the Sundance Film Festival. Love Simon, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Pose, Schitt's Creek, The Handmaid's Tale, Nanette, Janelle Monáe, Hayley Kiyoko and Troye Sivan, among many others received nominations.
The annual ceremony honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28 at The Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.
Check out the full list of nominees, below.
Outstanding Film -- Wide Release
Blockers
Crazy Rich Asians
Deadpool 2
The Girl in the Spider's Web
Love, Simon
Outstanding Film -- Limited Release
1985
Boy Erased
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Disobedience
The Favourite
Hearts Beat Loud
A Kid Like Jake
The Miseducation of Cameron Post
Saturday Church
We the Animals
Outstanding Drama Series
Billions
Black Lightning
Grey's Anatomy
The Handmaid's Tale
Instinct
Pose
Shadowhunters
Star
Supergirl
Wynonna Earp
Outstanding Comedy Series
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Dear White People
Modern Family
One Day at a Time
Schitt's Creek
Superstore
This Close
Vida
Will & Grace
Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)
"King in the North," Fresh Off the Boat
"Prom," Fuller House
"Service," Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
"She," The Good Doctor
"Someplace Other Than Here," The Guest Book
Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Life-Size 2
Sense8
A Very English Scandal
Outstanding Documentary
Believer
Call Her Ganda
My House
Quiet Heroes
When the Beat Drops
Outstanding Kids & Family Programming
Adventure Time
Andi Mack
Anne with an E
She-Ra
Steven Universe
Outstanding Reality Program
American Idol
I Am Jazz
Love & Hip Hop
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Outstanding Music Artist
Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You
Brockhampton, Iridescence
Christine and the Queens, Chris
Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations
Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer
Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1
Shea Diamond, Seen It All
Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
Troye Sivan, Bloom
Years & Years, Palo Santo
Outstanding Comic Book
Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins
Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin
Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell
Fence, written by C.S. Pacat
Iceman, written by Sina Grace
Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges
Oh S#!t It's Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio
Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell
Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier
Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore
Outstanding Video Game
Assassin's Creed: Odyssey
The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset
Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
The Sims Mobile
Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode
"Mike Pence and 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'," Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
"NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems," Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas
"Trans Rights Under Attack," Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
"Troye Sivan Hopes 'Boy Erased' Reaches All Parents," The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
"Valedictorian Seth Owen," The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding TV Journalism -- Newsmagazine
"Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows," CBS Sunday Morning
"Gender: The Space Between," CBS News
"Legacy of Hope," Nightline
"Respect," SC Featured
"South Texas Pride," [series] KSAT News
Outstanding TV Journalism Segment
"Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year," NBC Nightly News
"Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade," Vice News Tonight
"Olympian Adam Rippon," New Day
"Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling," CNN Tonight with Don Lemon
"Trump: 'Looking Very Seriously' at Changing Transgender Definition," Velshi & Ruhle
Outstanding Newspaper Article
"He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn't Get Disability Insurance." by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)
"LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China" by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)
"'More Than Fear': Brazil's LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency" by Marina Lopes (The Washington Post)
"Pistons' Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: 'I see y'all as people that I love'" by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)
"Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here's What Happened." by Caitlin Emma (Politico)
Outstanding Magazine Article
"21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'" by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)
"Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)
"Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)
"Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)
"They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)
Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage
Billboard
Ebony
Entertainment Weekly
GQ
Variety
Outstanding Digital Journalism Article
"Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews" by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)
"Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships" by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)
"Deadnamed" by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)
"LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana" by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)
"Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future" by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)
Outstanding Digital Journalism -- Video or Multimedia
"I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt" by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)
"The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border" by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)
"March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: 'They're definitely linked for me,' says Emma González" by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)
"Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil" by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)
"Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway" (NowThis)
Outstanding Blog
Gays With Kids
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters
My Fabulous Disease
Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents
TransGriot
Special Recognition
Nanette (Netflix)
TransMilitary (Logo)
Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)
Elite (Netflix)
Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)
Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)
Papá a toda madre (Univision)
For more GLAAD news, see below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'Bohemian Rhapsody' Removed From GLAAD Awards After New Bryan Singer Accusations
JAY-Z's Mom Gives Powerful Speech as She Receives GLAAD Award -- Watch!
Adam Rippon Praises 'Authentic' Britney Spears as She Slays at GLAAD Awards (Exclusive)
Related Gallery