GLAAD Media Awards Nominations 2019: The Complete List

The 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards nominations are here!

Pose star Mj Rodriguez and Superstore actor Nico Santos announced the 151 nominees in 27 categories on Friday via livestream on the LGBTQ group's Facebook, hosted by AT&T from the Sundance Film Festival. Love Simon, Crazy Rich Asians, The Favourite, Pose, Schitt's Creek, The Handmaid's Tale, Nanette, Janelle Monáe, Hayley Kiyoko and Troye Sivan, among many others received nominations.

The annual ceremony honors media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which fund GLAAD's work to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance, will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 28 at The Beverly Hilton, and in New York on Saturday, May 4 at the Hilton Midtown.

Check out the full list of nominees, below.

Outstanding Film -- Wide Release

Blockers

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Girl in the Spider's Web

Love, Simon

Outstanding Film -- Limited Release

1985

Boy Erased

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Disobedience

The Favourite

Hearts Beat Loud

A Kid Like Jake

The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Saturday Church

We the Animals

Outstanding Drama Series

Billions

Black Lightning

Grey's Anatomy

The Handmaid's Tale

Instinct

Pose

Shadowhunters

Star

Supergirl

Wynonna Earp

Outstanding Comedy Series

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Dear White People

Modern Family

One Day at a Time

Schitt's Creek

Superstore

This Close

Vida

Will & Grace

Outstanding Individual Episode (in a series w/o a regular LGBTQ character)

"King in the North," Fresh Off the Boat

"Prom," Fuller House

"Service," Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

"She," The Good Doctor

"Someplace Other Than Here," The Guest Book

Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Life-Size 2

Sense8

A Very English Scandal

Outstanding Documentary

Believer

Call Her Ganda

My House

Quiet Heroes

When the Beat Drops

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming

Adventure Time

Andi Mack

Anne with an E

She-Ra

Steven Universe

Outstanding Reality Program

American Idol

I Am Jazz

Love & Hip Hop

Queer Eye

RuPaul's Drag Race

Outstanding Music Artist

Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You

Brockhampton, Iridescence

Christine and the Queens, Chris

Hayley Kiyoko, Expectations

Janelle Monáe, Dirty Computer

Kim Petras, Turn Off the Light, Vol. 1

Shea Diamond, Seen It All

Sophie, Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

Troye Sivan, Bloom

Years & Years, Palo Santo

Outstanding Comic Book

Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, K. Perkins

Bingo Love, written by Tee Franklin

Exit Stage Left: The Snagglepuss Chronicles, written by Mark Russell

Fence, written by C.S. Pacat

Iceman, written by Sina Grace

Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, written by Lilah Sturges

Oh S#!t It's Kim & Kim, written by Magdalene Visaggio

Runaways, written by Rainbow Rowell

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, written by Kieron Gillen, Simon Spurrier

Strangers in Paradise XXV, written by Terry Moore

Outstanding Video Game

Assassin's Creed: Odyssey

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset

Guild Wars 2: Path of Fire

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

The Sims Mobile

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

"Mike Pence and 'A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo'," Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

"NRA Problems, Chicken Bone Problems, Birmingham Problems," Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas

"Trans Rights Under Attack," Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

"Troye Sivan Hopes 'Boy Erased' Reaches All Parents," The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

"Valedictorian Seth Owen," The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding TV Journalism -- Newsmagazine

"Conversion Therapy: God Only Knows," CBS Sunday Morning

"Gender: The Space Between," CBS News

"Legacy of Hope," Nightline

"Respect," SC Featured

"South Texas Pride," [series] KSAT News

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment

"Historic Number of LGBTQ Candidates on Ballots This Year," NBC Nightly News

"Mississippi Town Denies Pride Parade," Vice News Tonight

"Olympian Adam Rippon," New Day

"Same-sex Couple Reacts to Supreme Court Ruling," CNN Tonight with Don Lemon

"Trump: 'Looking Very Seriously' at Changing Transgender Definition," Velshi & Ruhle

Outstanding Newspaper Article

"He Took a Drug to Prevent AIDS. Then He Couldn't Get Disability Insurance." by Donald G. McNeil Jr. (The New York Times)

"LGBTQ Parents Challenge Stereotypes in China" by Sue-Lin Wong, Jason Lee (Reuters)

"'More Than Fear': Brazil's LGBT Community Dreads Looming Bolsonaro Presidency" by Marina Lopes ( The Washington Post )

"Pistons' Reggie Bullock to Transgender Community: 'I see y'all as people that I love'" by Malika Andrews (Chicago Tribune)

"Transgender Students Asked Betsy DeVos for Help. Here's What Happened." by Caitlin Emma (Politico)

Outstanding Magazine Article

"21 Transgender Stars, Creators Sound Off on Hollywood: 'I Want to Portray These Characters, and I'm Ready'" by Chris Gardner, Rebecca Sun, Lindsay Weinberg, Joelle Goldstein, Bryan White (The Hollywood Reporter)

"Can a Transgender Woman Get Justice in Texas?" by Nate Blakeslee (Texas Monthly)

"Ex-Scientologist Michelle LeClair Says Church Officials Humiliated Her After She Came Out as Gay" by Johnny Dodd, Tierney McAfee (People)

"Lena Waithe is Changing the Game" by Jacqueline Woodson (Vanity Fair)

"They are the Champions" by Katie Barnes (ESPN The Magazine)

Outstanding Magazine Overall Coverage

Billboard

Ebony

Entertainment Weekly

GQ

Variety

Outstanding Digital Journalism Article

"Across U.S., LGBTQ Christians Try to Change Hearts and Minds From the Pews" by Julie Compton (NBCNews.com)

"Bermuda Same-sex Marriage Ban Means Trouble for Tourism and Cruise Ships" by Ryan Ruggiero (CNBC.com)

"Deadnamed" by Lucas Waldron, Ken Schwencke (ProPublica.org)

"LGBTQ Caravan Migrants Marry While Waiting for Asylum in Tijuana" by Sarah Kinosian (INTOmore.com)

"Workplaces Need to Prepare for the Non-Binary Future" by Samantha Allen (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Digital Journalism -- Video or Multimedia

"I Was Jailed for Raising the Pride Flag in Egypt" by Amro Helmy (Buzzfeed Video)

"The Latinx Drag Queens Spearheading HIV Activism on the Border" by Paola Ramos (Vice.com)

"March for Our Lives and LGBT activism: 'They're definitely linked for me,' says Emma González" by Beth Greenfield (Yahoo! Lifestyle)

"Marielle and Monica: The LGBT Activists Resisting Bolsonaro's Brazil" by Fabio Erdos, Marina Costa, Charlie Phillips, Jacqueline Edenbrow (TheGuardian.com)

"Trans Model Aaron Philip is Making a Space for Disabilities on the Runway" (NowThis)

Outstanding Blog

Gays With Kids

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

TransGriot

Special Recognition

Nanette (Netflix)

TransMilitary (Logo)

Outstanding Scripted Television Series (Spanish-Language)

Elite (Netflix)

Mi familia perfecta (Telemundo)

Mi marido tiene más familia (Univision)

Papá a toda madre (Univision)

