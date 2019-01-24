GLAAD has pulled Bohemian Rhapsody out of contention for its annual Media Awards after new sexual assault and misconduct allegations against the film's director, Bryan Singer, arose this week.

“In light of the latest allegations against director Bryan Singer, GLAAD has made the difficult decision to remove Bohemian Rhapsody from contention for a GLAAD Media Award in the Outstanding Film – Wide Release category this year," the LGBTQ organization tells ET in a statement. "This week’s story in The Atlantic documenting unspeakable harms endured by young men and teenage boys brought to light a reality that cannot be ignored or even tacitly rewarded.

"Singer’s response to the story wrongfully used ‘homophobia’ to deflect from sexual assault allegations and GLAAD urges the media and the industry at large to not gloss over the fact that survivors of sexual assault should be put first," the statement continues. "The team that worked so hard on Bohemian Rhapsody and the legacy of Freddy Mercury deserve so much more than to be tainted in this way. Bohemian Rhapsody brought the story of LGBTQ icon Freddy Mercury to audiences around the world, many of whom never saw an out and proud lead character in a film or saw the impact of HIV and AIDS in fair and accurate ways. The impact of the film is undeniable."

"We believe, however, that we must send a clear and unequivocal message to LGBTQ youth and all survivors of sexual assault that GLAAD and our community will stand with survivors and will not be silent when it comes to protecting them from those who would do them harm," the statement concludes. Variety was first to report the news. The Rami Malek-starring film is also nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

On Wednesday, a new report by The Atlantictold the story of four men who claimed that the director either molested or had sex with them when they were teenagers in the late 1990s. The men talk about their allegations in detail, three of them asking for their identities to be concealed for privacy and fear of retaliation. The Atlantic says they've talked with more than 50 sources and identified certain details of their stories independently during a year-long investigation.

Singer has never been charged with a crime. In addition, his lawyer notes to the outlet "that Singer categorically denies ever having sex with, or a preference for, underage men."

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Singer called the new report a "homophobic smear piece."

GLAAD isn't the only organization to speak out against Singer. Time's Up also released a statement, calling the X-Men helmer's behavior "horrifying."

"The recent allegations regarding Bryan Singer's behavior are horrifying and MUST be taken seriously and investigated," read part of the statement. "Those who hire alleged abusers must recognize that these decisions not only subject their employees to possibly unsafe working conditions, but also perpetuate a broken system that rewards powerful people and allows them to act without consequences."

The recent allegations regarding Bryan Singer’s behavior are horrifying and MUST be taken seriously and investigated. pic.twitter.com/twqwbO2TJp — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) January 24, 2019

Meanwhile, the 2019 GLAAD Media Awards nominations will be announced by Mj Rodriguez and Nico Santos live from the Sundance Film Festival. The livestream of the announcement will run on GLAAD’s Facebook page on Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. EST.

