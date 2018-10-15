Bryan Singer is refuting the claims of a report that hasn’t yet been published.

On Monday, the director shared a post on Instagram where he took aim at Esquire over a supposed expose in the works which, he claims, is intended to “tarnish” his long-standing career.

“I have known for some time that Esquire magazine may publish a negative article about me,” he wrote. “They have contacted my friends, colleagues and people I don’t even know. In today’s climate, where people’s careers are being harmed by mere accusations, what Esquire is attempting to do is a reckless disregard for the truth, making assumptions that are fictional and irresponsible.”

Singer, 54, went on to decry the publication’s sources and methods.

“This article will attempt to rehash false accusations and bogus lawsuits...This article will misuse quotes from ‘sources’ that will claim to have ‘intimate’ knowledge of my personal life,” he added. “It will also attempt to establish guilt by association simply because of people I’ve either known or met in the past. They will be attempting to tarnish a career I’ve spent 25 years to build.”

Singer was accused of sexual assault in a 2017 lawsuit in which Cesar Sanchez-Guzman claims to have been 17 when he was allegedly raped by Singer in 2003.

“Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end," a rep for Singer told ET at the time.

The filmmaker concluded his new post by highlighting the timing of the as-of-yet unreleased article.

“Incidentally, this article has been conveniently timed with the release of my film, Bohemian Rhapsody, he noted. "I am immensely proud of this film and everyone involved. I will comment further on this if necessary.”

Although he kept the director credit, Singer was fired from the Freddie Mercury biopic in December 2017 due to tension between Singer and the film’s star, Rami Malek, according to The Hollywood Reporter. However, Singer later stated that this was “not true” in a statement.

The studio ultimately blamed Singer’s “unexpected unavailability,” which the director explained involved a sick parent in the U.S. that he needed to get back to, as filming was taking place in the U.K.

“Bohemian Rhapsody is a passion project of mine,” Singer wrote soon after his firing. “With fewer than three weeks to shoot remaining, I asked Fox for some time off so I could return to the U.S. to deal with pressing health matters concerning one of my parents. This was a very taxing experience, which ultimately took a serious toll on my own health. Unfortunately, the studio was unwilling to accommodate me and terminated my services. This was not my decision and it was beyond my control.”

Fellow director Dexter Fletcher stepped in to help finish the film.

Get more breaking news down below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bryan Singer Sued For Alleged 2013 Sexual Assault of a 17-Year-Old Boy

'Bohemian Rhapsody' Finds Bryan Singer's Replacement in 'Eddie the Eagle' Director Dexter Fletcher

Bryan Singer Speaks Out on 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Firing, Denies Tension With Star Rami Malek Led to Exit

Related Gallery