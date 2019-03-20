Beware of the Beyhive!

Tamera Mowry-Housley found herself being trolled by Beyonce's fans after opening up about being "charmed" by JAY-Z at a movie premiere years earlier -- before either of them were with their now-spouses.

"I've actually met JAY-Z in person. And, he wasn't with Beyonce at the time, and I wasn't dating anybody and when I met him," The Sister, Sister star said on Wednesday's episode of The Real. "You do get like hit with the charm."

"I found myself strangely asking for gum. It's so weird! I swear," Mowry-Housley continued. "My sister and I were at a premiere of Nutty Professor and he walked by. And I was like 'Oh my God that’s JAY-Z!' I was like, 'Can I have some gum?' And he gave me some gum."

The actress' co-hosts couldn't believe what they were hearing -- particularly Loni Love. But as Mowry-Housley insisted, she and Jay were both unattached. "I was 23! I hadn't even met [my husband] Adam [Housley]," said the mom of two, who married Housley in 2011, while Bey and Jay tied the knot in 2008. "Adam wasn't even in the picture."

As Mowry-Housely quickly learned, the Beyhive is especially protective of their queen after Bey and Jay put their marital struggles on display with their respective albums, Lemonade and 4:44. Fans took to the comments of the former child star's posts to let her know they're watching.

All is good between the Carters, however. See more on their relationship in the video below.

