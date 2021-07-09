Shopping

The Booty-Lifting Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are On Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
GettyImages-1057526616 (1).jpg
BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian has long been a fan of Spanx leggings -- and now shoppers can get her look for less! Spanx's Booty Boost Active Leggings are currently on sale for 30% off, bringing the price down from $98 to just $69. 

As noted on Kardashian's lifestyle site Poosh, the reality star and mom of three has raved about the the shapewear brand's leggings, and couldn't help but introduce them to her team. 

Spanx's Slim-X performance fabric tightens, while the leggings hit at a natural waist for great coverage and a slenderizing effect. Plus, there's no center seam for a totally smooth appearance! 

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Instagram

There's never a bad time to add more leggings to your wardrobe, and Kardashian is certainly a fan of these, having rocked them in multiple colors. 

Shop the look below. 

Booty Boost Active Leggings
Booty Boost Active Leggings in Lapis Night.jpeg
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Leggings
For gym-goers, yogis, marathon runners and more. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)

Spanx's Booty Boost Leggings are also available in new colors for summer -- and there's much more on sale. Shop below: 

Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Midnight Rose
Booty Boost Active 78 Leggings Midnight Rose.jpeg
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in Midnight Rose
Warm up your summer wardrobe with the leggings in Midnight Rose. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in North Atlantic
Booty Boost Active 78 Leggings North Atlantic.jpeg
Spanx
Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings in North Atlantic
This color is so crisp and cool. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
Booty Boost Active Printed 78 Leggings.jpeg
Spanx
Booty Boost Active Printed 7/8 Leggings
A fun print will make sure you stand out at the gym. 
$69 (REGULARLY $98)
Look at Me Now Bike Short
Look at Me Now Bike Short.jpeg
Spanx
Look at Me Now Bike Short
Designed with breathability, you can style them to work out or werk it.
$41 (REGULARLY $58)
Every.Wear Reflective Crop Top
SPANX Every.Wear Reflective Crop Top.jpeg
Spanx
Every.Wear Reflective Crop Top
Designed with a reflective print, this crop top stands out during night runs or fun spin classes. 
$48 (REGULARLY $68)
Faux Leather Bike Short
Faux Leather Bike Short.jpeg
Spanx
Faux Leather Bike Short
Featuring Spanx's contoured Power Waistband, this style gives you a flat gut and great butt. 
$34 (REGULARLY $68)
Look at Me Now Low Impact Sports Bra
Look at Me Now Low Impact Sports Bra.jpeg
Spanx
Look at Me Now Low Impact Sports Bra
Engineered with comfortable seamless fabric, this low impact sports bra is functional for workouts and run-arounds. 
$34 (REGULARLY $48)
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings.jpeg
Spanx
Faux Leather Side Stripe Leggings
This flattering high-gloss fabric will keep you ultra-comfortable all day and night.
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Every.Wear Contour Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Every.Wear Contour Stripe 78 Leggings.jpeg
Spanx
Every.Wear Contour Stripe 7/8 Leggings
Added features like 4-way stretch, breathability and an anti-odor finish offer a long-lasting wear perfect for every activity. 
$83 (REGULARLY $118)

 RELATED CONTENT: 

Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'

Shop These Legging Deals Before Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

These $28 Amazon Leggings Are the Lululemon Dupe TikTok Loves

Spanx Sale: Take an Additional 30% Off Sale Items Including Leggings

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color

Khloé Kardashian's Leggings Are $50 Off at Good American's Sample Sale

Amazon's Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

Jennifer Lopez Wears the Coolest Gym Leggings: Shop Her Looks