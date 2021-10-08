'Cardi Tries': Cardi B Helps Marry a Same-Sex Couple With Raven-Symoné's Help (Exclusive)
‘Cardi Tries’: Raven-Symoné Surprises Wedding Couple at the Alta…
Cardi B Gets Candid About Her Post-Baby Body
Cardi B Reacts to Selena Gomez’s Gift for Rapper’s Newborn Son
Cardi B Attends First Event After Giving Birth to Son
Bella Thorne Teases 'Shake It Up' Reunion at Her Over-the-Top We…
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Couple Up at the Met Gala 2021
Steve Harvey Calls Daughter’s Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan ‘Genui…
What’s Inside Tyler, the Creator’s Suitcase at the 2021 BET Hip …
Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)
Adele Fans Think a New Album Is Coming, Cardi B Is the Queen of …
Behind the Scenes of Trace Adkins and Luke Bryan’s ‘Where the Co…
Billy Porter Talks the Final Season of ‘Pose’ and Feeling Free a…
Phil Keoghan Gives Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Tough as Nails’ Se…
Hattie, Marie and Nia Are Back at It Again for ‘Twenties’ Season…
The Real Returns for Season 8 and Hosts Promise ‘a Little Shade’…
Gloria Estefan Reacts to Longtime Pal J.Lo’s Rekindled Romance W…
Taraji P. Henson and Tracie Jade Tease Season 2 of ‘Peace of Min…
Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Turning 50 With Star-Studded ‘Red …
Will Smith Says Jada Pinkett Smith Wasn't the Only One Who Had a…
Cardi B is trying her hand at officiating!
The rapper helps marry a same-sex couple in the latest episode of Cardi Tries, and Raven-Symoné is there to help. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at the special moment when the Raven's Home star surprises the brides during their ceremony.
The clip begins with Cardi officiating the wedding and telling the two brides, "Now, the couple will exchange the rings as a symbol of their love."
"We are going to get the rings by a special friend of mine that I admire so much and been a part of this process," Cardi continues as she introduces Raven. "This wedding is surprise, surprise, surprise."
It then shows Cardi and Raven talking about the ceremony and how it reminded the actress of her wedding to wife Miranda Maday.
"Holding those rings in my hand, knowing you were going to officiate and standing there waiting, looking at them looking at each other in their eyes," Raven says. "It reminded me of my wedding day when I really wanted to see my wife in a beautiful wedding dress." See the full clip above!
The new Cardi Tries episodes see the two women meeting bride Brandi as they prepare for a surprise wedding. The two help her pick out her wedding dress, decor, and discuss their own experiences getting married without their family present.
With National Coming Out Day coming up, Cardi and Raven discuss the importance of Brandi’s coming out journey, as well as Cardi's family’s relationship with her sister’s girlfriend.
Meanwhile, the other bride, Shannon, thinks she’s there for her engagement party and gets shocked when she finds out that Cardi is officiating.
The new episode airs Friday, just ahead of National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11, which also happens to be Cardi's birthday). Cardi Tries is viewable on Watch Together via Messenger, Instagram and Facebook Watch.
RELATED CONTENT:
Selena Gomez Sends Cardi B a Thoughtful Baby Gift For 1-Month Old Son
Cardi B Says She 'Lost So Much Blood' While Giving Birth to Her Son
Cardi B Dons Lavish Look in First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
Related Gallery