Raven-Symoné and Miranda Pearman Maday have officially made their red carpet debut!

The lovebirds stepped out together for the world premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy at the Regal LA Live in Los Angeles on Monday, weeks after celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary. While speaking to ET, the two opened up about what they love most about working with each other on their new YouTube channel, and the secrets to their work/life balance as newlyweds.

"Oh my goodness, we love the fact that we get to be ourselves, that we don't have a huge conglomerate telling us what to do," Raven told ET's Lauren Zima. "We love working together and coming up with cool videos for it and bonding. It feels great ... and to be able to do it with my wife and really have that strength and that companionship, it makes it even easier."

"There is so much in the works," she added, teasing what fans can expect from their channel in the coming months. "There is always going to be something new from us. We are very creative people at home and we want to make sure we share that with the people from the rest of the world, so be ready!"

Miranda chimed in, telling ET that what makes creating content so fun with her wife is the fact that they "really like each other."

"We also know when to communicate," she added, "and when to take breaks."

As previously reported, Raven and Miranda said "I do" on June 16, 2020, surrounded by only six guests in the garden of legendary choreographer Debbie Allen. Since then, the couple haven't seemed to stop gushing over each other on social media, sharing plenty of pics from their special day.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven wrote last summer, in a post announcing the exciting news. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let's tear this world a new a**hole!!!"

"The outpouring of love and congratulations have filled our hearts immensely. Thank you to everyone!!!!" another post read. "I won't bombard y'all with too many pix, but yeah more music soon! Hehe."

Back in May, Raven and Miranda also opened up to ET about their plans to start a family someday.

"I want four kids. I want a big family," Raven shared. "I want to be able to make sure that the gatherings at the dinner table and the gatherings at holidays are full of excitement and fun."

"I really don't like the attention on me, even though I'm in the industry, you might think it's true," she continued. "But if we just have one child, I feel like it's not enough distraction. I want a whole bunch of people in the house. They don't all have to come from our bodies, though, and I don't think they should."

Space Jam: A New Legacy is in theaters and streaming on HBO Max July 16. Hear more in the video below.

