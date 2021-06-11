Raven-Symoné Reveals How She Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months

Raven-Symoné is opening up about her ongoing journey with weight loss. The 35-year-old actress appeared in a segment on Good Morning America that aired on Friday, and shared how she's been able to lose 30 pounds in just three months.

Raven said the goal is to be healthy as she gets older, rather than chasing a size like she's done in the past.

"I'm not over here trying to be a little twig," she said. "I'm not trying to be, like, 'Oh my God, look at me.' I have a goal in mind and it's not just weight loss, it's really complete body health."

Raven shared that she's been able to lose a significant amount of weight by eating as low carb as she can and also fasting, making sure there's at least 14 hours between dinner and breakfast. She also said she does "very minimal exercise."

"I am an avid faster," she shared. "I drink a lot of water and I drink a lot of electrolytes. I'll drink some bone broth now and then depending on if it gets difficult. But I have a goal in mine, so that's what keeps me sustained."

"I don't try to speak for anybody else," she added, stressing that she's only speaking about the plan that has worked for her.

Raven acknowledged that growing up in the spotlight has had an effect on her weight, especially when it comes to stress and emotional eating. In 2011, she lost 70 pounds but was unhappy.

"The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging," she noted. "So, when I lost weight, and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I'm like, 'Wow, now you want to look at me because I'm skinny, thanks.'"

"Every time I lost weight in the past, it was about size," she continued. "I've been a part of the Hollywood industry machine and I didn't understand why every time I dieted I would gain weight later."

These days, she said it's all about her long-term goals and she has the support of her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday. ET recently spoke to the couple, and they talked about their big family plans. Watch the video below for more.

Raven-Symoné and Wife Miranda Maday Share Plans to Have Four Kids (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Speculation That ‘Raven’s Home' Is Over

Raven-Symone and Miranda Pearman-Maday Reveal Their Baby Plans

Raven-Symoné Dishes on Her First Kiss With Wife Miranda (Exclusive)

Related Gallery