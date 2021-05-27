Is Raven-Symoné closing the door on Raven's Home?

The 35-year-old actress has starred on the That's So Raven spinoff for four seasons now, with a season 5 yet to be confirmed. So could the Disney Channel series come back for another season?

"I cannot tell you the status of Raven's Home because I don't know it myself," Raven tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "I hope that people go back and watch the series and write in, tweet, post what they would like because ultimately we are here for the fans. We are here to entertain those. And do I love my cast? Yes. Do I want to work with them for as long as I can? Of course. Is it my decision? No, that's Disney Channel's decision. So wait for it. Make noise, stomp your feet, do what you can and see what happens."

As for the way the season 4 finale ended, Raven is cognizant that people might look at it as the perfect ending to the series.

"I directed it. So yes, I do know what it looks like, but I also know there's been many series in the history of television that have ended but also have come back, and have ended and not come back," she explains. "So I think it's a good cliffhanger to whatever happens, and I think that that chapter in [Raven and Chelsea's] life as a whole is done. And I think that we encapsulated this series in a really nice way. And who knows what could happen in the future."

"If I knew exactly whether it's done, whether it's not, I would tell you," she noted. "But as of right now, there is no set answer for you."

In the meantime, Raven and wife Miranda Pearman-Maday joined forces to create their new YouTube channel, 8 PM. The idea stemmed from the two wanting to have open and honest conversations with their fans and share more about their lives…but not too much!

"I have had a desire to have a YouTube channel for the longest time," Miranda expresses. "I always thought it was just a great platform. And then Raven and I were talking and there's been ups and downs. I think that the pandemic had a big influence on it because work changed and life changed, and we were having a conversation and I was like, 'Listen, I really think that we could have an amazing channel.'"

"We're a unique couple. We're a married, lesbian and biracial couple, and there aren't many people out there showcasing what that relationship looks like," she adds. "And we're also pretty funny and people already love Raven and it just felt like this great time just to do it."

As for creating their content, Raven says "it's a joint effort for sure." "I've had, in the middle of the night, 'Babes, we should do this video.' She's meticulously writing down and looking through other YouTubes and be like, 'Hmm, that's a trend. Let's see if we can go here,'" the actress shares. "She comes up with the contents most of the time. I'm the editor and the camera person."

There are, however, some topics that are off limits for the two, with Raven saying, "I don't really want to talk about my personal family life. We keep it within the beauty aspect, within what's happening in our everyday. But we do have this series that's coming out called Tea Time and we dive into those more taboo topics. We talk about haters. We talk about body dysmorphia. We talk about depression. We talk about shopping. We talk about the hatred for people when they run a red light and then blame you for the crash. You know what I mean?"

In the midst of this collaboration with her lady, Raven doesn't feel the need to return to daytime television when she already has a platform to share her commentary. Raven was a co-host on The View from 2015 to 2016.

"I've been in the industry for the past 34 years. I know what it feels like to be produced. I know what it feels like to not really have control of your brand because you've hired many people to help you with it," she notes. "And it's funny because we started [8 PM]. We didn't ask my manager, we didn't ask anybody. We just started it. And everybody's like, 'Oh my goodness! Oh my goodness!' And I'm like, 'Listen, people ask, am I going to go back on a panel? People ask what's your next adventure?' And the next adventure is letting you into our life the way we want you into our life. You're not going to see me in a pair of heels with a push-up bra and a girdle. I'm in here, no makeup, no weave, talking about real topics."

As for her Cheetah Girl days, her former bandmate, Kiely Williams, has a new BET series about forming a new girl group. Kiely, along with former singers from 702, Cherish and Danity Kane, will all take part. Will Raven be tuning in?

"No, I'm good," Raven replies. "Good for you, Kiely. I'm very happy for you. I'm excited that you got your name back in there. That is, let me tell you what that's going to be… That's going to be interesting (laughs)."

"Girl groups, let me tell you about a girl group. Especially in the late '90s, early 2000s, they ruled the roost. I love 702. I loved Cherish. I'm even back to Blaque, back in the day, SWV, Spice Girls," Raven adds. "And just knowing Kiely, that's going to be interesting."

While the two have had their differences over the years, it appears as if they've made amends. "It closed some doors. It solidified what I knew and sometimes…you just need another little [chat] to make sure that you're right. And I was right."

Meanwhile, Raven is setting her sights on the future and has high hopes for her career. When asked what her dream for her career is she replies, "The dream for my career is to be able to be a successful television and movie director, while maintaining a fun 8 PM channel with my wife."

"So when there's downtime as a director, we're still creating and we're still building and not worrying about the rat race of being a celebrity and what I have on and when red carpets come back," she adds. "I might touch one, but it probably won't be that same thrive of standing next to, 'Oh my god, are you the new cover girl?' I'm like, 'No, I don't want to go through that drama anymore. I'm out here with my wife enjoying our time.'"

See more of ET's conversation with Raven and Miranda, including how they want to start a family, in the video below.

