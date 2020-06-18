Raven-Symoné Secretly Marries Miranda Maday -- See the Wedding Pics

Raven-Symoné is married! The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she's tied the knot with Miranda Maday.

In the sweet snap, the newlyweds are all smiles and Miranda, wearing white, excitedly hugs her wife's neck.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," Raven captioned the pic. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!"

Raven also shared a photo of a house, writing, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

In the post, Raven tagged seven people, including actress Debbie Allen, perhaps hinting at who attended the nuptials.

Miranda also posted a moment from the big day on Instagram, sharing a gif of her and Raven sharing a celebratory kiss. "8PM ~ my wife for life ❣️," she captioned the post.

There were also pics posted on Miranda's Instagram Story. In one shot, Raven kissed Miranda on the cheek as they sat in a car, while another photo gave a full-length view of their wedding looks.

Instagram

Instagram

Two additional pics also showed off the few guests, all of whom were sporting masks, that attended the big day.

Instagram

Instagram

Raven came out back in 2013, when she celebrated the legalization of gay marriage nationwide. "I can finally get married! Yay government! So proud of you," she tweeted at the time.

In 2014, Raven further opened up about her sexuality to Oprah Winfrey.

"In that topic of dating and in love, I knew when I was, like, 12. I was looking at everything," she said. "I don't want to be labeled gay. I want to be labeled a human who loves humans."

Watch the video below for more on Raven.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Raven-Symone on Why 'The View' Was Her 'Transition Into Adulthood' (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Raven-Symone Talks the Possibility of a Cheetah Girls Reunion (Exclusive)

Raven-Symone and Adrienne Bailon Have Mini 'Cheetah Girls' Reunion at the Women's March

Raven-Symone Says 'The View' Was Her 'Transition Into Adulthood' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery