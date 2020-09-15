Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset

After years of being on-again, off-again, Cardi B and Offset have called it quits.

ET can confirm that Cardi filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday in Fulton County, Georgia. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She is also asking that Offset pay child support, her legal expenses and that there be "an equitable division of all marital assets."

The docs also reportedly state that the two are currently separated and that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

The divorce filing comes soon after Cardi made comments about how solid her relationship was with Offset. "I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything," the "WAP" rapper told Elle, alluding to her husband's alleged infidelity. "But there’s a lot of love, there’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of trust, there’s a big friendship. It’s always us against the world."

She added, "There’s always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt."

Cardi has broken up with Offset several times in the past amid reports that he was unfaithful. In December 2018, she took to Instagram to announce that she and the rapper were “not together anymore" and headed for a divorce.

"So everybody been bugging me and everything, and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now," she explained in the lengthy clip at the time. "We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other. But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

The two later reconciled and got back together.

Prior to this, in February 2018, Cardi defended staying with Offset amid other cheating rumors. "It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" she told Cosmopolitan. "I don't have low self-esteem… I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want -- any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s**t with my man, and I don't got to explain why."



Cardi last posted about Offset on Aug. 20 when she promoted his group, Migos', new music video. As for Offset, his last post of his wife was a kiss pic shared on Aug. 7 as well as another post on the same day where he praised her "WAP" music video.

"So proud of my wife. She works so hard and her creativity and mind is out this world," he wrote in part.

Offset, 28, and Cardi, 27, were married in September 2017, but kept it a secret until June 2018. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married," Cardi tweeted at the time. "We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said i do, with no dress no makeup and no ring!"

Their daughter, Kulture, was born a month later.

