Cardi B and Offset's recent Instagram actions have fans worried that the couple's marriage may be on the rocks.

The pair tied the knot and secretly wed in 2017 after a whirlwind romance. Despite their ups and downs -- which saw Cardi filing for divorce twice before calling it off -- they have maintained a strong relationship. But on Monday, fans noticed that the rappers no longer follow one another on their individual Instagram pages.

The realization came after the "Bongos" rapper shared a few cryptic messages in her Instagram Story.

"You know when you just outgrow relationship," Cardi posted to her Story. Then later, she wrote, "I'm tired of protecting people's feelings... I gotta put myself first!"

While Offset hasn't posted anything to his page about their possible rift, the former Migos member was noticeably absent over the weekend when Cardi made her runway debut at Balenciaga's Fall 24 Show in Los Angeles.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper stunned in a black dress which was covered by blue fur. Following her debut on the catwalk, the "Money" rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

"Yesterday was a dream! I had too much fun storming your runway!," she wrote. "Thank you to @Balenciaga @Demnagram @johanfleury and the entire team, you all are always so amazing to work with! Thank you to my team @kollincarter_ @tokyostylez @erikalapearl @juanmarioortiz_ . DARE TO BE DIFFERENT 🖤💙."

While Cardi and Offset have had a tumultuous relationship at the worst of times, it seemed like they had come a long way since their turbulent early days. The duo shares two children -- daughter Kulture, 5, and son Wave, 2. Offset is also father to Jordan, 13, as well as Kalea and Kody, both 8, from previous relationships.

The couple celebrated six years of marriage on Sept. 20, which saw Offset surprising Cardi with a mesmerizing array of flowers and candles in the entryway of their home. Cardi shared a video of the dazzling display on Instagram, showing her standing on the threshold of the house as Beyoncé's "Summertime" plays loudly in the background.

Offset also took to Instagram to gush over his wife, sharing pics of her posing alongside the massive floral arrangement for scale.

The couple doubled down with gushy comments on each other's respective posts, with Cardi adding: "Ride for you 🏎️ and you know that." Over on her page, Offset commented, "I Love You 4Ever."

Just a few days before their anniversary, Offset teased to ET that they could be collaborating on more music after dropping their recent track, "Jealousy."

"You never know, you never know," Offset said when speaking with ET on the pink carpet at this year's 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. "I would love to do that [a collaborative album] with my lady, you know? I love to do everything with my beautiful lady. She looks so beautiful tonight if I must say."

And in a May profile piece with Variety, Offset had nothing but praise for Cardi, and said their relationship was "icon status."

"She always got my back, right or wrong. We both are on the same mission to make each other better. Social is her strong point, so I listen to her social advice. And me, it's the music, but I play behind the scenes; it's my wife so I want to make sure she win," he said about his spouse, whom he referred to as "my bestie."

"We are a great team," he added. "We're a powerhouse at this point."

Cardi also spoke with Variety for the profile, and shared, "What I appreciate about my husband is that no matter what issue I am having personally or professionally, I know he will take care of me and our family. It's handled. I know that I have a man who has my back for real. I fully support him in this next chapter of his music career."

And while Offset has faced cheating rumors since the two became an item, the Set It Off rapper recently said he's learned his lesson about how to resolve their issues privately.

During a Call Her Daddy appearance in October, Offset opened up about the tumultuous nature of his previously on-and-off relationship with Cardi.

"I feel like people dive into negativity," Offset said when discussing the public's response to his past infidelity -- namely, how fans continue bringing it up online. "Also, I feel like there be a hate train of people that don't like my wife and she does everything else to the T, so that's the only thing you can attack. It's like, we're all humans but I hate that s**t."

He continued, "At the end of the day it does affect home and we get past s**t, move past s**t and grow up. I was married very young; I was 26 years old, getting married as a mega superstar... fastest life ever. I made mistakes."

Offset admitted that it took work for the couple to reestablish their trust in one another. Sharing that he had to work on being selfish and respecting his wife's position, Offset said that the pair both worked on "being more communicative about s**t."

"Communication is key, not communicating f**ks s**t up," he noted. "It takes work! What you did was selfish so it's their turn to be selfish and you need to comfort them. Luckily, I have a very loyal one, so I don't want to lose her for nothing. I love her to death. My kids, my son, my daughters -- I don't ever want to take myself away from them [because of] my dumbass decisions."

